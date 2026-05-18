CHINA / DIPLOMACY
DPP should recognize trend, face reality, pull back before too late: FM spokesperson on Trump's remarks against 'Taiwan independence'
By Global Times Published: May 18, 2026 04:21 PM
Guo Jiakun

Guo Jiakun


In response to media inquiry about US President Donald Trump's remarks on the Taiwan question released Friday and the DPP authorities' pro-independence claim, Chinese FM spokesperson Guo Jiakun said, "We have taken note of President Trump's remarks. Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory. It has never been a country, and there will never be any possibility of it becoming one in the future." 

"Taiwan independence" is utterly incompatible with peace across the Taiwan Straits. Seeking "independence" by relying on external forces is a dead end, and cross-Straits reunification is the only right path forward. The DPP authorities should recognize the prevailing trend, face reality, and pull back before it is too late, Guo said. 

President Trump said in the Fox News that "nothing's changed" in the US policy regarding Taiwan region and "we're not looking to have somebody say, 'Let's go independent because the US is backing us." Trump also said the US is not looking for a war and "I want them to cool down." 

Global Times 


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