CHINA / SOCIETY
Taiwan compatriots welcome to join motherland’s space dream: Mainland spokesperson
By Global Times Published: May 27, 2026 11:29 AM
Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council

Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council


Asked to comment on public opinion on the Taiwan island that looks forward to Taiwan compatriots, especially youth, participating in the motherland’s space endeavors in the future, Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, said on Wednesday that developing the space industry and building a strong space nation represent the Chinese nation's unremitting pursuit of the space dream. 
 
The complete success of the Shenzhou-23 crewed spaceship mission is a shared pride and glory for compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Straits, Chen said at Wednesday’s press briefing. 
 
“We look forward to Taiwan compatriots joining their mainland counterparts in exploring the vast universe, turning our shared dreams into reality” Chen added.
 
 
Global Times


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