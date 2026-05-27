Mainland spokesperson responds to Taiwan ‘pro-independence’ Formosa Alliance saying it would consider participating in cross-Straits reunification consultations under certain conditions

Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council

Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, stated on Wednesday that “we are ready to conduct dialogue and consultation with all political parties, groups, representatives from all sectors and social strata in Taiwan region on the development of cross-Straits relations and the future of the Chinese nation on the common political basis of adhering to the 1992 Consensus and opposing ‘Taiwan independence,’ so as to jointly advance the process of national reunification.” Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, stated on Wednesday that “we are ready to conduct dialogue and consultation with all political parties, groups, representatives from all sectors and social strata in Taiwan region on the development of cross-Straits relations and the future of the Chinese nation on the common political basis of adhering to the 1992 Consensus and opposing ‘Taiwan independence,’ so as to jointly advance the process of national reunification.”





Taiwan will eventually return to the embrace of the motherland and the two sides of the Taiwan Straits will surely achieve reunification, Chen added.He made the remarks when asked to comment on the Taiwan island's "pro-independence" political group Formosa Alliance saying that it would consider participating in cross-Straits reunification consultations on the premise of obtaining clear legal commitments.Global Times