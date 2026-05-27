CHINA / SOCIETY
Mainland spokesperson responds to Taiwan ‘pro-independence’ Formosa Alliance saying it would consider participating in cross-Straits reunification consultations under certain conditions
By Global Times Published: May 27, 2026 11:40 AM
Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council

Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council


Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, stated on Wednesday that “we are ready to conduct dialogue and consultation with all political parties, groups, representatives from all sectors and social strata in Taiwan region on the development of cross-Straits relations and the future of the Chinese nation on the common political basis of adhering to the 1992 Consensus and opposing ‘Taiwan independence,’ so as to jointly advance the process of national reunification.”

Taiwan will eventually return to the embrace of the motherland and the two sides of the Taiwan Straits will surely achieve reunification, Chen added.

He made the remarks when asked to comment on the Taiwan island's "pro-independence" political group Formosa Alliance saying that it would consider participating in cross-Straits reunification consultations on the premise of obtaining clear legal commitments.

Global Times


RELATED ARTICLES
Lai’s ‘five-point statement’ fully exposes true nature of being outwardly aggressive but inwardly weak, his cunning, despicable character: mainland spokesperson

When asked to comment on Lai Ching-te’s post about so-called “five-point statement” on Facebook on May 17, claiming ...

Lai’s ‘incompetence in governance, expertise in infighting’ seriously deviates from mainstream public opinion on island: mainland spokesperson on impeachment motion against Lai

Since taking office two years ago, Lai Ching-te has stubbornly adhered to a “Taiwan independence” separatist stance, disregarded ...

Lai’s despicable conduct, like rat running across street, bound to be ridiculed by the world: mainland spokesperson on Lai’s reported sneaking into Eswatini by plane

Earlier, as relevant countries adhered to the one-China principle, Lai Ching-te’s attempt to visit Eswatini by chartered plane ...