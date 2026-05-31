'Decoding the Book of Xi Jinping: The Governance of China' 24th installment: From poverty alleviation to comprehensive rural revitalization, what has China brought to the world?

Photo: Global Times

On May 27, the 2026 Global Poverty Reduction and Development Forum was held in Beijing. At the forum's opening ceremony, the Global Partnership for Poverty Alleviation and Development was officially launched. The partnership, jointly initiated by China, 53 other countries and nine international organizations, marks a milestone in global poverty reduction endeavors.This year marks the first year that China has transited to regular assistance programs following the conclusion of the transition period from poverty-alleviation campaigns to a longer-term strategy aimed at consolidating gains and advancing rural revitalization across the board.The 2026 Government Work Report emphasizes we will continue to consolidate and expand our poverty alleviation gains and carry out regular assistance programs under the rural revitalization strategy in conjunction with relevant initiatives, so as to guard against any large-scale lapse or relapse into poverty.The outline of the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-30) for national economic and social development also calls for coordinated efforts to establish regular mechanisms for preventing rural residents from lapsing or relapsing into poverty, providing well-targeted assistance, strengthening support to help those most in need, ramping up development-based assistance, and boosting internal impetus for development.From the poverty elimination to the comprehensive rural revitalization, China's "development-based assistance" approach has provided an innovative solution to a common challenge faced by countries around the world.President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, attached great importance to consolidating and expanding poverty alleviation gains. Xi Jinping: The Governance of China incorporated General Secretary Xi's important remarks in this regard.In "Speech at the National Conference to Review the Fight Against Poverty and Commend Outstanding Individuals and Groups" in Volume IV, Xi noted "targeted poverty alleviation has proved to be the 'magic weapon' for winning the battle against poverty, while the development-driven approach has emerged as the distinctive feature of China's path to poverty reduction." He also emphasized "we must take concrete steps to consolidate and expand upon the outcomes of the fight against poverty as part of our effort to promote rural revitalization, so that the foundations of poverty eradication are more solid and the effects are more sustainable."With eight years of anti-poverty campaign, five years of transition period, the valuable experience China has gained in poverty reduction and prevention of people's lapse or relapse to poverty belongs not only to China but also to the world, offering new perspectives for global anti-poverty endeavors.In the 24th installment of the special series "Decoding the Book Xi Jinping: The Governance of China," the Global Times, along with the People's Daily Overseas Edition, continues to invite Chinese and foreign scholars, translators of Xi's works, practitioners with firsthand experience, and international readers to conduct in-depth discussions on the practical value of China's poverty alleviation practices and rural revitalization strategy, as well as their implications for the world.

Photo: Global Times