China, UK will expand practical cooperation and tackle international and regional hotspot issues: FM on UK Foreign Secretary's visit

Photo: Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian

In response to a question regarding UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper's visit to China and her attendance at the 11th China-UK Strategic Dialogue, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Monday that the China-UK Strategic Dialogue serves as an important high-level communication mechanism between the two countries. Against a backdrop of growing international turbulence and uncertainty, strategic communication between China and the UK -- both permanent members of the UN Security Council -- holds even greater practical significance.Lin noted that during the dialogue, the two sides will engage in in-depth exchanges on implementing the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, expanding practical cooperation, and addressing international and regional hotspot issues. The goal is to jointly promote the sustained and in-depth development of the China-UK comprehensive strategic partnership and ensure that the benefits of cooperation better serve both countries and the world.We will release information on the specific arrangements for the visit in due course, Lin said.Global Times