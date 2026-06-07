A screenshot of a video clip shows the China Coast Guard (CCG) task group, led by the CCGS Daishan, conducting routine law-enforcement patrols in accordance with the law in waters east of China's Taiwan island on June 1, 2026.

On June 6, China's Ministry of Transport organized a special maritime law enforcement operation in the waters east of Taiwan Island, in coordination with the Fujian and Guangdong Maritime Safety Administrations, the East China Sea Navigation Support Center, and the East China Sea Rescue Bureau. This operation was aimed at fully exercising China's maritime administrative law enforcement jurisdiction, enhancing deep-sea cruise enforcement and traffic control capabilities in key waters, ensuring maritime traffic safety, and safeguarding national rights and interests. The message behind this action is crystal clear: In the face of any heinous acts that infringe on China's territorial sovereignty and harm China's national interests, China will act according to the law, never yield an inch, and fight for every inch.Recently, Japan and the Philippines unilaterally announced the launch of "maritime delimitation talks" concerning waters to the east of Taiwan, seriously infringing on China's sovereignty and maritime rights and interests. Taiwan is an inseparable part of China's territory. The rights and interests in the waters surrounding Taiwan have never been a matter that any individual country can privately transfer or trade at will. Any actions that bypass China or manipulate the Taiwan question are challenges to the one-China principle and undermine regional peace and stability.This special law enforcement operation is a sovereignty declaration with both legal significance and political signaling. It confirms that China has indisputable jurisdiction, law enforcement authority, and management rights over Taiwan and its surrounding waters. Whoever tries to test China's bottom line through the so-called delimitation talks or attempts to exploit the Taiwan question for geopolitical gains will face China's resolute, direct, and forceful response.This is China's consistent stance: More provocations lead to stronger countermeasures. National sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity are China's core interests, with no room for concessions, and no one is allowed to interfere. The more complex the struggle, the more we must stand firm on principles, establish clear rules, and take decisive actions.However, since the DPP came to power, it has aggressively promoted separatist activities seeking "Taiwan independence," attempting to split the country, even shamelessly relying on external forces and betraying the overall interests of the Chinese nation. In response to Japan and the Philippines' illegal intrusions, the Lai Ching-te authorities initially echoed, but after facing widespread criticism within the island, they hurriedly changed their tune, exposing their shameless face.The continuous reckless pursuit of "Taiwan independence" by separatist forces and their reliance on external support stem from repeated misjudgments of the situation. They fantasize that external powers will back them and that the mainland will hesitate or refrain from taking action. But reality has repeatedly proven that such illusions only push them into greater danger. External forces should recognize that the Taiwan question is at the core of China's core interests, and the first red line that cannot be crossed. Any attempt to use Taiwan to contain, exhaust, or test China will ultimately hit a brick wall.Today's China is more determined, resolute, and capable than ever in safeguarding national sovereignty, territorial integrity, and achieving complete reunification. The systematic application of maritime law enforcement means China's approaches to safeguarding maritime rights, controlling surrounding waters, and responding to risks continue to grow richer and its capabilities keep improving. Whether administrative law enforcement, traffic control, maritime support, or emergency rescue, all are building a more solid reality-based support for the country's sovereignty and security.Ultimately, peace is never achieved by begging, nor is dignity maintained through concessions. The strongest response to the separatist forces seeking "Taiwan independence" and external interference is action; the clearest attitude is to show the sword; and the most unwavering declaration is to never yield an inch and fight for every inch. Anyone attempting to manipulate China's sovereignty will face firm, forceful, and unmistakable countermeasures.Taiwan is part of China, and its surrounding waters are even less tolerant of outside interference. More provocations lead to stronger countermeasures; each crossing of the line prompts a firmer response. This is not only attitude but also capability, not only principle but also reality.