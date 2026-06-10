CHINA / DIPLOMACY
Chinese FM urges calm, restraint over Middle East escalation as US, Iran exchange fire
By Global Times Published: Jun 10, 2026 03:55 PM
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian


China is deeply concerned about the current situation in Iran, and all relevant parties should remain calm and restrained, stop intensifying tensions and escalating the situation, and take concrete measures to de-escalate and cool down the situation, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Wednesday, in response to a question regarding the US and Iran exchanged fire on the morning of June 10. 

Relevant sides should commit to resolving disputes through political and diplomatic means and work for an early, comprehensive and sustained ceasefire, Lin added. 


Global Times

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