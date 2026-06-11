China expresses deep condolences over passing of Yohei Kono, calls him ‘old friend of Chinese people’: FM spokesperson

Photo: Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian

Multiple Japanese media outlets reported on June 10 that Yohei Kono, former president of Japan's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and former speaker of the House of Representatives, passed away on June 8 at the age of 89. Throughout his life, Kono advocated friendship with China and deep reflection on Japan's wartime responsibilities. He issued the Kono Statement, which acknowledged historical wrongdoing.Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian chaired a regular press conference on June 11. During the briefing, a reporter asked what is Chinese Foreign Ministry's comment on Kono's passing and how China evaluates his contributions to China-Japan relations.Lin Jian stated that the Chinese side expresses deep condolences over the passing of Mr. Kono and extends sincere sympathies to his family.Mr. Kono was an old friend of the Chinese people. He upheld a correct view of history. In 1993, as Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary, he issued an official statement on the comfort women issue, acknowledging the responsibility of the Japanese government and expressing reflection and apology, which continues to have a positive impact to this day. He was regarded as a symbolic figure in safeguarding Japan's pacifist Constitution and once stated that Article 9 of Japan's Constitution, which explicitly stipulates that Japan renounces war and possesses no war potential, is both our determination, our awareness, and our ideal, Lin said.He devoted his life to China-Japan friendship, visited China dozens of times, and made important contributions to promoting the development of bilateral relations and advancing exchanges and cooperation between the two countries. Even in his final days, he remained concerned about China-Japan relations and, with tears in his eyes, expressed his hope of making one last visit to China. Regrettably, due to the deterioration of his health, this wish could not be fulfilled, Lin said.Mr. Kono once said that he would never forget the shock and joy he felt when China and Japan normalized diplomatic relations. The history of the past should not be forgotten. The sentiments of that time should be carried forward, and the commitments that were made should be upheld. Under the current circumstances, these words carry even greater practical significance, Lin said.Global Times