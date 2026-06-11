Vendor 'Goose Leg Auntie' probed for allegedly selling duck legs as goose after customer complaint

The "roasted goose leg" sold by Chen Xiufeng in Beijing's Guomao central business area Photo: Screenshot from website

Chen Xiufeng, 56, a Beijing street food vendor known as "Goose Leg Auntie," has come under scrutiny after admitting that the roasted legs she sold for years were actually duck, not goose. The revelation has sparked widespread online discussion and led to a regulatory investigation.The Market Supervision Administration of Beijing's Haidian District released a statement on Thursday, saying it is further investigating allegations that the vendor may have misled consumers and will handle the case in accordance with the law, according to the district authority's official WeChat account.Authorities launched an immediate investigation and questioned those involved after reports of the "Goose Leg Auntie selling duck legs" incident drew widespread public attention on Wednesday, the statement said.The controversy erupted after a screenshot of an announcement circulated online from a group-buying chat operated by Chen. In Chen's announcement, she acknowledged that the roasted legs she sold were made from duck rather than goose.According to the announcement, a consumer in Beijing's Guomao central business area discovered and reported that the products sold by Chen were actually duck legs. Chen said she was cooperating with the relevant authorities as a result of the complaint.The revelation quickly became a trending topic on Chinese social media plaforms. One netizen said that "there is nothing wrong with the food quality, so there is no need to make a fuss about it." However, other view shows that "If it is likely to mislead consumers, then it amounts to deception, whether intentional or not."As the controversy grew, several consumers claimed that they had purchased roasted legs with a greenish discoloration, causing the hashtag "zombie duck legs" to climb to the top of China's trending topics list on Sina Weibo.The Yangcheng Evening News reported that videos of students from elite universities such as Peking University and Tsinghua University lining up to buy Chen's roasted legs went viral in late 2023, helping transform her into an internet celebrity.Since 2024, some consumers have reported receiving duck legs with green-colored patches. According to media reports, customers who raised questions in group chats were told the coloration came from scallion juice or vegetable-based marinades.One consumer surnamed Xu told reporters that she joined a delivery group serving the Guomao area about a week ago through a friend's recommendation. When she collected her order, a delivery worker informed her that the product was a "goose-flavored duck leg," per Red Star News. "I still mind it a little," Xu said. "It feels like a form of deception.""If there are any corresponding penalties, I will accept them. At the same time, I would also like to apologize to the students. In the future, I still hope to be known as 'Goose Leg Auntie,' but I will make sure to clearly explain the ingredients and source materials to everyone," Chen told the reporter, according to gmw.cn.Global Times