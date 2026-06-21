Global Governance Initiative a timely call for true multilateralism

Illustration: Liu Rui/GT
The world today stands at a critical crossroads. Armed conflicts continue to rage in different regions, economic fragmentation is deepening, climate change is accelerating and emerging technologies are creating both unprecedented opportunities and new risks. At the same time, trust among nations has declined, while unilateralism, protectionism and geopolitical rivalry have placed growing pressure on the international system that has underpinned global stability since the end of the World War II.
Against this backdrop, China's newly released white paper, titled "More Just and Equitable Global Governance: China's Principles, Proposals and Actions," offers a timely reflection on the challenges confronting the international community and presents the Global Governance Initiative (GGI) as a framework for addressing them.
At its core, the initiative is a reaffirmation of multilateralism. It argues that global problems require global solutions and that no country can effectively tackle today's complex challenges alone. This message is particularly relevant in an era when international cooperation is increasingly tested by strategic competition and the temptation to prioritize narrow national interests over collective wellbeing.
One of the most important contributions of the GGI is its emphasis on sovereign equality. The initiative reiterates a fundamental principle of the United Nations (UN) Charter: All countries, big or small, strong or weak, rich or poor, are equal members of the international community. In a world where power politics often dominates international discourse, this principle resonates strongly with developing countries and small states.
Equally significant is the initiative's commitment to the international rule of law. The white paper argues that "all countries should firmly uphold the international system with the UN at its core, safeguard the international order based on international law, and uphold the basic norms governing international relations underpinned by the purposes and principles of the UN Charter." In an increasingly polarized international environment, strengthening respect for international law remains essential for maintaining global peace and stability.
The initiative also places considerable emphasis on safeguarding the central role of the UN. Rather than advocating for the creation of a new international order, the GGI calls for "reforming and improving" existing institutions so that they better reflect contemporary realities. This approach recognizes that the current system is imperfect but remains indispensable. The challenge, therefore, is not to dismantle it, but to make it more representative, inclusive, effective and responsive to the needs of all countries.
Perhaps the most compelling aspect of the white paper is its recognition of the growing importance of developing countries in global governance. The rise of the Global South has become one of the defining features of contemporary international relations. Today, developing countries account for a significant share of global economic growth and play an important role in addressing transnational challenges. By advocating for greater participation and a stronger voice for developing countries, the GGI seeks to address a longstanding imbalance in global governance.
Among the many themes discussed in the white paper, the call for true multilateralism stands out as particularly relevant to the challenges facing the world today. The concept emphasizes extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits. This principle is especially important at a time when the world is facing multiple interconnected crises.
The white paper sends a powerful message: Humanity shares one future. Countries are passengers on the same ship. Whether confronting security threats, development challenges, or environmental crises, cooperation remains the only sustainable way forward.
Of course, the effectiveness of any initiative ultimately depends on implementation. The true test of the GGI will lie not just in its aspirations but in its ability to translate principles into tangible outcomes. Nevertheless, the initiative contributes an important perspective to ongoing discussions about the future of global governance.
At a time of uncertainty and division, its emphasis on sovereign equality, international law, inclusiveness and multilateral cooperation serves as a reminder that global challenges require collective responses. For many countries, particularly those in the developing world, the GGI offers not only a vision for a more just and equitable international order but also renewed confidence that dialogue and cooperation remain stronger than confrontation and division.The author is director general of the International Relations Institute of Cambodia and alternate Member of the Royal Academy of Cambodia. opinion@globaltimes.com.cn