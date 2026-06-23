Chinese FM says Starmer resignation is UK internal matter, calling for stable China–UK comprehensive strategic partnership amid leadership change

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

This is an internal matter for the UK and China does not comment on it, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Tuesday when asked about British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's announcement that he had resigned the previous day, and whether his resignation would have any impact on China-UK relations. Guo added that China and the UK are both permanent members of the UN Security Council and major world economies. Developing a long-term, stable comprehensive strategic partnership serves the fundamental interests of both countries and their peoples, and is also conducive to world peace, stability, and prosperity.Both sides should move toward each other, deepen bilateral cooperation and multilateral coordination, and work together to maintain and improve the momentum of bilateral relations, the spokesperson said.