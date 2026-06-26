Chinese government, Red Cross Society of China to provide emergency humanitarian assistance to Venezuela, says FM after powerful quakes leave at least 235 dead

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

The Chinese government and the Red Cross Society of China will each provide emergency humanitarian assistance to Venezuela. China stands ready to offer further support based on the evolution of the disaster situation, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Friday, in response to a question from foreign media regarding specific areas of coordination between China and Venezuela's government on rescue operations, emergency supplies and other forms of humanitarian aid.The earthquakes in Venezuela have caused heavy casualties and extensive property losses. The Chinese government has extended its condolences to the Venezuelan government and people, which the Venezuelan side has acknowledged with gratitude, Guo told a regular press conference."Two Chinese nationals have lost their lives in the earthquakes so far. The Chinese Embassy in Venezuela is doing all it can to account for the safety of Chinese nationals in the country and will render all necessary assistance. We remind all Chinese nationals staying in Venezuela to stay alert to secondary disasters triggered by earthquakes," Guo said.Venezuela's health ministry raised the death toll to at least 235 on Thursday evening after two powerful earthquakes struck the country a day earlier. The number of injured has climbed to 4,300, Venezuelan Health Minister Carlos Alvarado said in an interview with state television on Thursday, the Xinhua News Agency reported.Global Times