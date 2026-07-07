‘Relevant countries do not need to overinterpret it,’ Chinese FM spokesperson dismisses again criticism over China’s missile test

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning

"I want to emphasize that China remains committed to the path of peaceful development and adheres to a self-defensive nuclear strategy. China has always kept its nuclear capabilities at the minimum level required for national security. Relevant countries do not need to overinterpret it," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Tuesday.The remarks were made in response to a media inquiry over some foreign governments' criticism of China's missile test conducted yesterday, including criticism from several South Pacific countries, the Solomon Islands and New Zealand, which said they do not want to see missile tests conducted in the South Pacific region near their territories.The test was a routine military training activity conducted by the Chinese military, which was not directed at any specific country or target. China had notified the Solomon Islands and other South Pacific countries, as well as relevant countries, in advance, which was in line with international law and international practices, Mao said.Global Times