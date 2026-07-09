Guangxi death toll from Typhoon Maysak rises to 39, search for missing and water facility checks underway

Local residents receive disaster relief supplies at a disaster resettlement site in Yunbiao township in Hengzhou city, South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on July 8, 2026. Photo: VCG

Typhoon Maysak-triggered torrential rain and flooding in South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region have left 39 dead and nine missing, including 26 deaths from the Liulan Reservoir breach in Nanning city, local officials announced at a flood control and disaster relief press briefing on Thursday. They said identity verification of the deceased and search efforts for the missing, and assured the public that the water level at the breached Liulan Reservoir has receded.Five of the 26 fatalities from the Liulan Reservoir breach have yet to be identified, while seven of the nine missing persons lost contact during the flooding caused by the breach, Xinhua News Agency reported on Wednesday.Local authorities said some overlap may exist between the confirmed deaths and missing persons as identification work is underway. The authorities are currently verifying the victims' identities through information checks and DNA testing while expanding search efforts by verifying details such as names, ages, and the time and location of disappearance with family members and other relevant contacts for those who remain missing, China Central Television (CCTV) reported on Thursday.At the press briefing, local officials said the water level of the Liulan Reservoir has dropped below the dam's bedrock level, with the breach and water flow now largely stable. Authorities have repaired access to the dam, begun river dredging, and launched inspections of reservoirs and water facilities to address potential flood risks, CCTV reported.The local authority also urged residents in flood-hit areas to strengthen disease prevention after the disaster by maintaining environmental hygiene, eliminating mosquito breeding sites, and ensuring safe drinking water, warning that contaminated water and stagnant pools could increase health risks.Global Times