Taiwan island's Starlink push faces reality check as PLA has effective countermeasures: expert

Image of the Starlink logo Photo: VCG

After Taiwan region authorities claimed they would include mobile network disruption exercises in this year's air defense drills for the first time, the legislative body in the Taiwan region has given the green light to Starlink, with AFP reporting that the move aims to ensure communication security in the event of a conflict with the Chinese mainland.A military affairs expert told the Global Times that the Taiwan region authorities' hope of using Starlink to build a so-called battlefield asymmetric advantage and maintain combat capability is unrealistic, as the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) has mature and reliable countermeasures, among which previously disclosed high-energy microwave weapons can effectively address threats posed by Starlink.The legislative body in the Taiwan region passed the third reading of the Telecommunications Management Act amendment - dubbed the "Starlink clause" - on Tuesday, relaxing restrictions on foreign direct investment in low-orbit satellite operators, which had previously capped direct foreign ownership at 49 percent and required chairpersons to hold Taiwan resident status, according to the Taiwan region media outlet the Economic Daily News.The move is expected to remove legal barriers for US-based SpaceX's Starlink to enter the Taiwan island market, claimed the report.Starlink is the world's most powerful low-Earth orbit satellite internet system, with more than 6,000 satellites in operation and network coverage across dozens of countries, claimed Singaporean newspaper Lianhe Zaobao.Taiwan island will deliberately slow mobile internet speeds for the first time during annual civil defense drills in August, testing how citizens would communicate if bandwidth became scarce in emergencies, claimed by the Reuters on Tuesday.During the 30-minute slowdown, high-bandwidth services, such as ‌video calls, streaming and social media images, will be unavailable across 14 cities and counties in northern and central Taiwan home to about 70 percent of the population, government planning documents show, according to the report."Whether it's adding communication disruption scenarios to air defense drills or attempting to introduce Starlink to build a wartime rapid-response communication system, the intention is clear: to maintain the sustainability of military operations through new systems in case existing communication links are cut," Song Zhongping, a Chinese military affairs expert, told the Global Times on Wednesday. "But it's obvious that Taiwan island is overthinking its ability to counter the Chinese People's Liberation PLA with Starlink."Song said the PLA has mature and reliable countermeasures. Previously disclosed high-energy microwave weapons can effectively address threats posed by Starlink. Just as existing communication networks can be cut off, Starlink communication links can also be jammed. The Taiwan authorities' hope of using Starlink to build a so-called battlefield asymmetric advantage and maintain reliable combat capability is unrealistic.The Taiwan authorities are placing high hopes on Starlink because past conflicts have demonstrated that the Starlink system can provide convenient support for combat units such as FPV drones, artillery and multiple rocket launchers, while also enhancing battlefield command and intelligence transmission, improving real-time information sharing and troop rapid response capabilities, the expert said."How to effectively counter the combat advantages brought by Starlink has become a key research focus for many countries," Song said.He noted that major military powers are currently developing counter-Starlink systems along two main paths: one is to jam, disable or even strike ground terminals; the other is to suppress and counter the satellites themselves in orbit. These two approaches are pursued in parallel to erode Starlink's battlefield effectiveness - a common dynamic in the great-power competition in space and electromagnetic domains.In this regard, Song noted that Elon Musk has substantial business interests in China, including Tesla. "Musk should carefully weigh his decisions. If Starlink services are provided to China's Taiwan region and used for military purposes, it could impact his core business in China and damage cooperation with the Chinese market. Such risks warrant serious attention," Song said.