China deeply concerned over escalating situation in Middle East, urges parties concerned to resume dialogue: FM spokesperson

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian

In response to a media inquiry on China's comment regarding the escalating situation in the Middle East, amid reports that the US is deploying additional military equipment, including aircraft carriers and fighter jets, to the region, that a full-scale war against Iran may resume in the coming days, and that multiple countries have issued advisories urging caution when traveling to the Middle East, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian stated that China is deeply concerned about the escalation of the situation in the Middle East and the Gulf region. The achievements made through negotiations have been hard-won, and the resumption of hostilities serves the interests of no party. The sovereignty, security and territorial integrity of countries in the region should be respected and upheld."The parties concerned should remain calm and exercise restraint, cease hostilities, resume engagement and dialogue, adhere to resolving disputes through political and diplomatic means, and achieve a comprehensive and lasting ceasefire at an early date," said the spokesperson.Global Times