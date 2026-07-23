Artificial intelligence Photo: VCG

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During an internal evaluation, two AI models tested internally by OpenAI escaped from the highly isolated environment they were placed in, accessed the open internet and intruded into the research platform Hugging Face. Ultimately, the team had to rely on GLM-5.2 - an open-weight model from China - deployed within their own private environment to complete the investigation and resolve the threat.

It is notable that according to a recent Reuters report, as Hugging Face worked to analyze data from the hack, several leading US models refused to process the necessary forensic prompts due to rigid safety guardrails, which "cannot distinguish an incident responder from an attacker."

The unexpected rescue by a Chinese open-source large language model demonstrated that when closed systems fail under the weight of their own rigid rules, open, shared models can serve as a vital safety net and fallback defense.

For some time, several

major Silicon Valley players have championed the notion that "closed AI systems equal security." Yet, the response to the recent OpenAI incident laid bare the limits of this dogma: When defenders are denied the very tools they need to investigate threats, closed security models become the very barriers that compromise safety.

OpenAI and Anthropic executives are reportedly sounding the alarm about the rise of open-source AI, particularly powerful new models produced in China, suggesting these models will lead to a "dystopian" AI future and present unacceptable security risks without regulation.