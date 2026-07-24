China, US discuss deeper cooperation on drugs, fraud and fugitives

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China's public security chief met with the FBI director in Beijing on Friday, as the two sides agreed to further deepen cooperation on law enforcement issues, the Xinhua News Agency reported.During the meeting, Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong discussed with Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Kash Patel deepening practical cooperation in areas such as drug control, combating telecom and online fraud and child pornography crimes, anti-money laundering, and fugitive repatriation, according to Xinhua.During the meeting, Wang said that the historic meeting between the heads of state of the two countries held this May has charted the course for bilateral cooperation across all sectors.Wang expressed the hope that both sides would fully deliver on the important common understandings reached by the two heads of state, conduct more constructive dialogues on the basis of mutual respect.Also in May, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that China is ready to work with the US to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, and to take concrete actions to translate the constructive relationship of strategic stability into reality at an early date, during a discussion with representatives of US strategic and business circles while in New York to preside over a UN Security Council high-level meeting.Global Times