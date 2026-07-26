What Louis Vuitton’s legal blitz in China actually reveals

Illustration: Chen Xia/GT

A court announcement published in June indicating that Louis Vuitton (LV) recently sued a property developer and two property management companies was widely misinterpreted as evidence that LV had expanded its trademark enforcement from commercial products to architectural decoration.Although a district court in Xiamen clarified on Sunday that the real target was an on-site clothing shop selling counterfeit LV apparel, the public controversy surrounding LV's lawsuit this time is largely due to its series of previous trademark infringement lawsuits in China, which have triggered a backlash.Weeks earlier, Chinese tea beverage brand Molly Tea was ordered to pay LV roughly $1.5 million after a court found its logo - also a four-petal design - infringed on the large brand's trademarks.Zoom out further, and the numbers get striking: LV has filed nearly 1,700 trademark lawsuits in China over the past five years, with 56 new filings in just the first half of 2026 alone.For many observers, the instinctive read is straightforward: a European luxury conglomerate flexing its legal muscle against smaller Chinese players who can't fight back. But step back, and the pattern looks less like "foreign bullying" and more like a legal system coming of age.For decades, the standard complaint about intellectual property in China was that enforcement simply didn't work - counterfeits were rampant, court rulings were unpredictable and winning a judgment often meant little in practice.That narrative is increasingly outdated.Courts are now handling nuanced, technical disputes: How similar is too similar? When does a "traditional" motif cross into trademark infringement? And how should courts weigh cultural heritage against registered IP rights?These aren't the questions of a broken system. They're the questions of a functioning one working through its harder cases.There's also a signal in LV's behavior itself. Companies don't file 1,700 lawsuits in a jurisdiction where they expect to lose or where judgments go unenforced.The fact that Louis Vuitton finds it worthwhile to litigate this extensively in China - and wins often enough to keep doing it - suggests real confidence in Chinese courts' predictability and enforcement capacity. That's arguably a compliment to the system, however uncomfortable the individual cases feel.None of this means the current situation is beyond scrutiny. Two issues deserve closer attention going forward.The most important is where IP awareness actually needs to grow. As these cases multiply, they're no longer just a contest between a French luxury house and China's largest companies. A growing share involves small retailers, local manufacturers, and neighborhood shops - businesses with neither the legal budget nor, often, the basic trademark literacy to navigate compliance.This is where China's IP maturation faces its real test: not simply enforcing rules against sophisticated corporate defendants, but extending basic legal awareness downward to shopkeepers who may not fully understand what counts as infringement, and to local market supervision officials increasingly drawn into disputes they must now mediate or adjudicate.A mature system isn't measured only by how well it protects famous marks - it's measured by whether ordinary businesses and local regulators understand the rules well enough to avoid disputes in the first place.The bottom line is this: The rules have now been firmly established, and they are no longer just words on paper - they are being actively and consistently enforced, which represents a genuine and meaningful sign of progress. This shift from theoretical regulation to real-world application matters, because it shows the system is beginning to function as intended.That said, the next stage of this process isn't about easing off or slowing down enforcement efforts - the momentum there should continue. Instead, the focus needs to shift toward spreading legal literacy more widely, so that more people understand these rules and can actively engage with these protections.The author is a senior editor with the People's Daily and currently a senior fellow with the Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies at Renmin University of China. dinggang@globaltimes.com.cn. Follow him on X @dinggangchina