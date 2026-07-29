The tide of discussion on peaceful reunification is surging within the island of Taiwan: Hai Feng

A view of the Taiwan Straits is seen from Xiamen port, in East China's Fujian Province. Photo:IC

For a long period of time, "reunification" had become a topic deliberately avoided within the island of Taiwan. Anyone who dared to openly discuss reunification would often be labeled or even attacked, as if merely uttering the word would disqualify them from engaging in public discourse or cost them votes. As a result, a peculiar phenomenon has long existed in the island's politics: Voices advocating for "Taiwan independence" can be loudly heard, while discussions of "reunification" are frequently suppressed, stigmatized and even treated as a kind of "taboo."But recently, a significant change has emerged: The tide of discussion on peaceful reunification is beginning to resurface in Taiwan's public discourse.The China Times published an article titled "The window of opportunity for peace across the Taiwan Straits" on Tuesday. The article highlighted a noteworthy trend: An increasing number of Taiwan netizens are willing to engage directly in in-depth discussions on cross-Straits reunification, peace and future development. Some share their personal experiences from exchanges with the Chinese mainland, while others discuss Taiwan's governance challenges, and still others seriously contemplate how both sides can avoid conflict. Their positions may not be consistent, and their conclusions may not be identical, but the willingness to communicate and listen signals a genuine shift in the island's public opinion landscape.Over the past two to three decades, the two sides of the Straits have developed under different systems, media environments and educational backgrounds, resulting in vastly different cognitive frameworks. For many residents in Taiwan, their understanding of the Chinese mainland has long been shaped by political narratives, media snapshots and stereotypes. However, with the rise of short videos, social media and online communities, along with the increasing number of Taiwan residents traveling to, studying and working on the Chinese mainland, more people in Taiwan have begun to break out of their previous "information cocoons." They are choosing to observe, compare and make judgments based on their own experiences. The influence of one-sided narratives on Taiwan society's perceptions is gradually being weakened by reality.More importantly, this shift is no longer limited to the grassroots level; it has also begun to extend into the political sphere.According to Taiwan media outlet SETN on Monday, Wei Po-tao, the Central Review Committee member of the Chinese Kuomintang (KMT) party, recently proposed that the KMT should formulate arguments and positions on the subject of reunification, calling for clear negotiating conditions, bottom lines and leverage to prepare for possible future cross-Straits negotiations. The proposal attracted attention not because it was particularly radical, but because it highlighted a reality long avoided in Taiwan politics: Reunification cannot be ignored forever, and the future of cross-Straits relations cannot remain unresolved indefinitely.For a long time, although the blue and green camps have followed different paths, they have both tended to avoid the issue of "reunification." The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has been deliberately and persistently pushing for "Taiwan independence" and separatist moves, while the KMT has habitually treated "maintaining the status quo" as the safest formulation. But the status quo has never been static - it is constantly evolving. The balance of power across the Straits is changing, so are the international situation and public opinion on the island.Wei's proposal breaks the so-called political consensus of avoidance in Taiwan: If political forces openly advocating for "Taiwan independence" can exist for a long time, why should voices openly studying, discussing and explaining peaceful reunification be excluded? If even the question of whether reunification can be discussed becomes controversial, then the so-called pluralistic debate does not exist.On a deeper level, the reemergence of discussions on peaceful reunification within the island today is no accident - it is not a fleeting emotional surge, but a rational return driven by real-world pressures. For many Taiwan ordinary people, they may not immediately accept any specific plan, but they are increasingly feeling that the risk of conflict is rising and that internal governance problems are accumulating. The more fundamental issues are avoided, the more likely problems will erupt in the future.The fact that reunification is being discussed on the island today does not mean it has already become a consensus. But it at least does mean that reunification has once again entered Taiwan's public debate. Once considered a taboo, it is now becoming an issue that cannot be avoided.For the Chinese mainland, this is undoubtedly a positive sign, showing that Taiwan society is not monolithic and that more people are beginning to consider the future of cross-Straits relations from a realistic perspective. For Taiwan society, this is also a significant turning point, because a truly mature society does not allow only a single voice to exist, but embraces diverse perspectives and allows rational discussion on matters of fundamental importance concerning its future.Ultimately, avoidance cannot buy peace, nor can illusion sustain security. A responsible approach requires recognizing the reality that the issue of reunification cannot be avoided, acknowledging the Chinese mainland's firm commitment to promote national reunification, and respecting Taiwan society's genuine aspirations for peace, stability, development and a dignified life. Only on this basis can discussions about the future of cross-Straits relations become meaningful, and only then can discussions about peaceful reunification have real value.Today, voices discussing peaceful reunification have begun to emerge on the island of Taiwan. This wave may not yet be overwhelming, but it is real; it may not yet represent the mainstream, but it can no longer be ignored. This emerging trend deserves serious attention from all who care about the future of the Taiwan Straits.Time waits for no one! History waits for no one! The topic of reunification shifting from "cannot be discussed" to "beginning to be discussed" is a direct reflection of the changing tide of the era. For both sides, this is not the end point, but a new beginning; not a conclusion, but a clear signal. What is truly worth anticipating is that more people will dare to face reality, study reality and understand reality, finding a more stable and longer-term path forward for cross-Straits relations in a peaceful environment.