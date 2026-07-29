APEC 2026 chance to elevate Peru-China ties: Envoy calls for open market, free trade for growth

Carlos Vasquez, Peruvian ambassador to China, gives opening remarks at the Independence Day reception in Beijing on July 24, 2026. Photos: Courtesy of the Embassy of the Republic of Peru in China

The Embassy of the Republic of Peru in China hosted a reception to celebrate the 205th anniversary of Peru's independence in Beijing on July 24, where Carlos Vasquez, Peruvian ambassador to China, stressed that Peru looks forward to deepening long-term bilateral cooperation during APEC 2026 in China.The year 2026 marks the 55th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Peru.Quoting a Chinese saying, Vasquez said in his opening remarks "Yào xiǎng fù, xiān xiū lù," which means "to get prosperous, build roads first." His quote drew smiles and applause from many of the guests at the reception.The diplomat elaborated that Peru has made this principle a guiding national policy, especially over the past three decades, Peru has built pathways for trade, investment, cooperation and friendship.Vasquez said that like other developing countries, Peru needs a peaceful and stable international environment to achieve economic growth."We need open economies that promote the free flow of goods and services. We need clear, predictable rules respected by all. And we need our products, especially agricultural products, to find open markets rather than barriers," he said, stressing that trade and cooperation are not zero-sum.As for bilateral relations, Vasquez said that Peru highly values its relationship with China, which Peru views as both an important participant in global governance and its largest trading partner."Our comprehensive strategic partnership reflects the high level of political mutual trust and the shared willingness to continue expanding cooperation for the benefit of both peoples," he reaffirmed.Vasquez noted that the two countries reaffirmed the commitment to deepen long-term cooperation in Peru on November 14, 2024 during the APEC Summit. The two heads of state witnessed the signing of the Belt and Road Initiative Cooperation Plan and the Protocol on Upgrading the China-Peru Free Trade Agreement."We look forward to strengthening it during the APEC 2026 in China," he said.The 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting will be held in Shenzhen, South China's Guangdong Province in mid-November.Growing trade between Peru and China reflects the complementary nature of their economies. In the ambassador's view, the path forward involves diversifying and upgrading this relationship by expanding exports of higher value-added Peruvian products to the Chinese market and jointly advancing innovation, the digital economy, the green economy, and the development of global value chains.Vasquez also reiterated Peru's firm support for the one-China principle and expressed the Peruvian people's hope for lasting peace, stability and prosperity across the Asia-Pacific.

Qiu Xiaoqi, special representative of the Chinese Government on Latin American Affairs, gives a speech at the reception in Beijing on July 24, 2026. Photo: Dong Feng/GT

Qiu Xiaoqi, special representative of the Chinese Government on Latin American Affairs, said in his speech that in recent years, Peru has continued to explore a development path suited to its national conditions and has achieved remarkable progress in economic development.Qiu noted that China and Peru are good friends and good partners. China has been Peru's largest trading partner and export market for 12 consecutive years.In 2025, bilateral trade exceeded $50 billion for the first time, while trade with China accounting for 35 percent of Peru's total trade, he said.The Chancay Port project, jointly developed by China and Peru, has entered full commercial operation, with significant increases in cargo and trade volumes, creating substantial tax revenues and employment opportunities in Peru. Peru's distinctive agricultural products, including blueberries, pecans, and frozen fruits, have entered the Chinese market, Qiu added.Cooperation between the two countries in various sectors has continued to deepen, promoting closer people-to-people ties and mutual learning between civilizations.China is willing to work together with Peru to carry forward traditional friendship, strengthen exchanges at all levels, expand cooperation in various fields, and promote the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries to reach new heights, said Qiu.China stands ready to share experiences in governance and party building with Peru and other countries and to contribute Chinese wisdom to the progress of global political civilization, Qiu said.Referring to China's recent hosting the 2026 World AI Conference (WAIC) and High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance in Shanghai, Qiu stated that as a responsible major country, China has always been committed to providing international public goods in the field of artificial intelligence."China is willing to work with Peru and other countries, upholding a people-centered approach and the principles of using [artificial intelligence] AI for good, to jointly build a fair and reasonable global AI governance system, ensuring that AI truly promotes common prosperity and benefits all humanity," Qiu said.