CHINA / DIPLOMACY
Chinese defense ministry refutes Japan’s claim of Okinotori Reef as an island, affirms legitimacy of China-Russia naval operations
By Global Times Published: Jul 30, 2026 04:29 PM
Jiang Bin Photo: China's Ministry of National Defense

Jiang Bin Photo: China's Ministry of National Defense


The China-Russia joint military patrol was carried out over the high seas rather than the so-called "exclusive economic zone" (EEZ) claimed by Japan, Jiang Bin, spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense (MND), said at a press conference on Thursday, in response to media inquiries regarding recent allegations by Japan's Ministry of Defense that while four Chinese and Russian naval vessels were sailing southwest of Okinotori Reef, one Chinese warship conducted shooting drills within Japan's so-called EEZ.

As is widely known, Okinotori Reef covers less than 10 square meters. It barely emerges above water thanks to artificial reinforcement and cannot sustain human habitation. It does not meet the criteria for an island under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), said Jiang. 

Ignoring these facts, Japan falsely treats the reef as an island and claims an exclusive economic zone and continental shelf on that basis. Such claims hold no legal ground whatsoever, the spokesperson noted. 

The relevant operations conducted by China and Russia are consistent with international law and customary international law. Japan has no right to make irresponsible remarks. Hypes by Japan will only backfire, Jiang said. 



Global Times 


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