Chinese FM lauds Chinese young mathematicians, entrepreneurs, saying they demonstrate confidence and courage

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning

"I believe this is not only the result of their individual efforts, but also a reflection of the vitality and upward spirit of contemporary Chinese youth, demonstrating their confidence and courage to break new ground and strive for success," Mao Ning, spokesperson of Chinese Foreign Ministry, said on Friday in response to a question about recent global attention on young Chinese talent, including Chinese mathematicians winning the Fields Medal and young entrepreneur in the robotics sector appearing on the cover of Time magazine.The spokesperson said she was pleased to see more and more young Chinese people making their mark on the global stage.Recently, the awarding of the Fields Medal to Chinese mathematicians Deng Yu and Wang Hong has drawn widespread attention both in China and abroad.Meanwhile, Unitree Robotics founder and CEO Wang Xingxing has made history by appearing on the cover of TIME magazine alongside the company's groundbreaking human-piloted robot GD01. It has been eight years since a Chinese entrepreneur last graced the cover of the magazine.Youth represents the future, and there are no borders for youth, Mao said, expressing hope that young people from all countries will work together, contribute their wisdom and energy to global development, and create a better future for humanity.