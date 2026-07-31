How the Chinese military services and implements the Global Governance Initiative

Illustration: Chen Xia/GT

The Global Governance Initiative (GGI) responds to the shared aspiration of the international community to reform and improve the global governance system. It has received positive responses and strong recognition from the majority of countries and the international community. In less than a year, it has evolved from a Chinese proposal into international practice, from Chinese wisdom into a consensus among nations and from a public good into shared outcomes. The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) has made active efforts and important contributions in serving and implementing this initiative.From the perspective of the international strategic landscape, the trend toward multipolarity is accelerating. The era in which some Western countries dominated the world and monopolized international affairs is entering its final stage. Yet the shadows of cold war mentality, hegemonism, unilateralism and protectionism linger. "Neo-militarism" is growing more assertive. The international system established after World War II faces multiple shocks, the central role of the UN has been seriously weakened, the multilateral process has been severely disrupted, and imbalances between the North and South, intertwined geopolitical conflicts and a growing global governance deficit have become increasingly pronounced. Against this backdrop, the GGI was put forward on September 1, 2025.The initiative focuses on the fundamental question of what kind of global governance system the world needs, offering a Chinese solution. China is not only the originator and advocate of the vision of extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits, but also a pragmatic promoter and active facilitator. China stands at the forefront of global governance practice and has made positive contributions to building a fair and reasonable global governance system, continuously turning the grand blueprint of the initiative into actionable roadmaps, construction plans and tangible results.An important mission of the PLA in the new era is to serve the building of a community with a shared future for humanity and to provide strength and security guarantees for the implementation of the China-proposed four major global initiatives, including the GGI.First, China's national defense policy provides a legal foundation for serving global governance. China steadfastly pursues a defensive national defense policy, adheres to the military strategy of active defense, safeguards world peace, and opposes aggression and expansion. These principles, grounded in the holistic approach to national security, have been clearly written into the Law of the People's Republic of China on National Defense and remain China's unwavering basic defense policy.China has consistently adhered to a self-defensive nuclear strategy, strictly upholding its policy of no first use of nuclear weapons, and pledging not to use or threaten to use nuclear weapons against non-nuclear-weapon states or nuclear-weapon-free zones.China resolutely safeguards its national interests while adhering to the principles of never seeking hegemony, never pursuing expansion, never seeking spheres of influence, never engaging in arms races and never threatening any country. These are not only China's solemn commitments to the world, but also its positive contributions to world peace and global governance.Second, the PLA firmly safeguards national interests and upholds a fair and reasonable global governance system. The Chinese people have never bullied, oppressed or enslaved the people of any other country, and they will never allow any foreign force to do the same to them. If China is compelled to fight a war in the future, it will be a war of self-defense to protect national territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests, a just war for the complete reunification of the motherland under modern conditions of people's war, and a just and victorious war to safeguard regional and world peace.Third, the PLA safeguards regional and world peace and provides high-quality public security goods to the international community. Over the years, within the framework of the UN, the Chinese military has actively participated in international peacekeeping operations, conducted escort missions and anti-piracy operations in the Gulf of Aden and off the coast of Somalia, taken part in international humanitarian relief efforts, and provided medical and anti-epidemic assistance to the armed forces of relevant countries. These contributions have earned widespread praise from recipient countries and the international community, establishing China as a responsible major country that the majority of nations can trust and rely on.The author is a former vice president of the Academy of Military Sciences of the PLA. opinion@globaltimes.com.cn