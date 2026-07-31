Foreign livestream host withdraws from Dunhuang recruitment after online controversy over compensation package, compliance

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Foreign livestream host Gu Aihua, also known as Edward Kuperman, who was selected for a position at Northwest China's Dunhuang media convergence center, has withdrawn from the recruitment process, local authorities said, after a controversial talent recruitment program sparked online debate over its compensation package and compliance, according to China Central Television (CCTV) News.Responding to public concern over the compensation package to Gu, local authorities clarified that the position was an off-establishment contract appointment and that the widely circulated figure of 900,000 yuan was not the annual salary, CCTV News reported.The annual pre-tax salary was set at 300,000 yuan, including employer and employee contributions to China's social insurance and housing fund. In addition, employees who passed their annual performance evaluation would receive a 30,000-yuan living allowance each year for up to 10 consecutive years, according to the report.Those who completed at least three years of service and purchased a home locally would be eligible for a one-time housing subsidy of 300,000 yuan. Employees leaving before completing 10 years of service would be required to repay part of the subsidy. The actual annual pre-tax compensation package amounted to approximately 330,000 yuan, the report said.In response to concerns raised by some netizens regarding the legality and compliance of the recruitment process, local authorities have established an investigation team to conduct a comprehensive review. Any problems identified will be promptly rectified, and those responsible will be held accountable in accordance with regulations.Local authorities noted that Dunhuang culture is the product of centuries of exchanges and integration between Chinese and foreign civilizations. They said the city would take a more prudent and rigorous approach to talent recruitment in the future while continuing to strengthen its international communication capabilities.Global Times