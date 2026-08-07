Real-life snake game: Giant python caught feasting on ducks in Fujian

The seized python Photo: Screenshot from media reports

A giant python caught stealing ducks in Zhangzhou, Fujian Province, was later captured by members of a local civilian rescue team and released into the mountains, domestic media outlet Jimu News reported.A local duck farmer discovered the python stealing ducks and called a local resident Chen out of fear. Chen recalled the serpent had already swallowed several ducks by the time he arrived, adding it "had a huge belly and must weigh over 50 kilograms."Chen then turned to Liming rescue team, a professional local civilian rescue group. A team member surnamed Ye, who had joined the team for more than a year, took part in the rescue and said this was the largest python he had ever encountered, Jimu News reported.Xu, head of the rescue center, was also on site that day. Video footage he shot showed the python, several meters long with sharp teeth, still trying to attack the rescuers even after being placed in a bag. "A python as big as this onecould easily swallow a lamb weighing dozens of kilos," Ye said.Ye said the snake regurgitated three ducks whose carcasses had begun to decompose. After vomiting up the prey, the python escaped briefly before being tracked down and restrained in a nearby bamboo grove, according to the report.Rescuers eventually transported the python to remote mountains far from residential areas and set it free, Jimu News reported.Global Times