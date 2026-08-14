China rejects Philippine defense chief’s ‘extortion’ accusation, says foreigners in China should abide by Chinese laws

Chinese Foreign Ministry

China rejected on Friday an accusation by Philippines' Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. that China had used action against Filipinos to pressure the Philippines over its law enforcement operations against Chinese nationals, saying that foreign nationals in China should abide by Chinese laws and regulations.In response to a question about Teodoro's claim that China's actions against 100 Filipinos are "simple extortion and blackmail," Guo said China's immigration authorities perform their duty in accordance with the law and protect the lawful rights and interests of the personnel concerned. The actions do not target any specific country.It's learned that it was exactly this defense secretary who personally led the armed forces to seize and detain Chinese nationals lawfully working in the Philippines, Guo said.This person's consistent attacks and smears against China harm not only the bilateral relations. It is the interests of the Philippines and all its people that will bear the brunt, the spokesperson added.