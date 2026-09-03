A collective withdrawal: The one-China principle cannot be challenged

Photo: Sina Weibo

The 16th Gwangju Biennale in South Korea is about to open. Yet the organizers have allowed China's Taiwan region to participate under a name that in no way matches its status. That is a serious breach of the one-China principle. It undercuts the political foundation of China-South Korea relations and has turned an art event into a vehicle for political manipulation. In response, the Chinese curatorial team and participating artists have withdrawn, halted all on-site construction and installation, and drawn a clear line against the organizers' mistake.A spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in South Korea issued a statement without delay: "There is only one China in the world, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory. Taiwan's only designation in the United Nations is 'Taiwan, Province of China.' The participation of China's Taiwan region in multilateral activities must be handled in accordance with the one-China principle." This is not a point for bargaining. It is a basic norm of international relations and the political basis of China-South Korea ties.Art should be a bridge between people, not a tool for a few with ulterior motives to challenge national sovereignty and play politics. Past Chinese pavilions have added luster to the Biennale and set an example for cultural exchange. This year, the Chinese side engaged from the preparatory stage and put real effort into building momentum and raising the event's profile. That goodwill has been "repaid" in this way. The disappointment is real. The collective withdrawal makes plain every Chinese person's resolve to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity.Since last year, China-South Korea relations have returned to a track of improvement - something that serves both sides and should be carefully cherished. A handful of politicians and groups in South Korea have, for their own ends, tested China's red line on the Taiwan question. The DPP authorities in Taiwan have gone further, trying by every means to manufacture a false impression of "two Chinas" or "one China, one Taiwan" on international occasions, colluding with political forces behind the scenes and disrupting the normal running of events. That is contemptible.The Taiwan question is at the very heart of China's core interests. It is a red line that must not be crossed. Anyone who tries to play the "Taiwan card" to disturb China-South Korea relations will fail. China's determination to safeguard its core interests and oppose "Taiwan independence" separatist forces will not waver in the slightest.We have noted that the Gwangju municipal government has publicly apologized for the erroneous designation concerning the Taiwan region and reaffirmed its commitment to the one-China principle. The organizers should stop before they go further, and should honor the one-China principle in deeds. Do not let political manipulation by "Taiwan independence" forces wreck the Biennale's name - and do not indulge these clowns at the expense of China-South Korea friendship.