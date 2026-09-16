Efforts to serve ‘Taiwan independence’ goal are doomed to be futile, FM says on reports of Taiwan region’s so-called ‘office’ in Philippines

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

Addressing a question on reports that Taiwan regional authorities are planning to establish a so-called "office" in Cebu in the central Philippines, and they hope to use it to build a "Taiwan-Philippines Economic Corridor," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Wednesday that he would like to emphasize once again that, no matter how the DPP authorities collude with external forces or in what form they seek so-called "diplomatic breakthroughs," their efforts to serve the goal of "Taiwan independence" are doomed to be futile.China also urges the Philippines to uphold the one-China principle through concrete actions and refrain from doing anything that would harm China-Philippines relations, Guo said.Global Times