Chinese embassy in the Philippines urges Poland to genuinely respect China’s territorial sovereignty in South China Sea

An aerial drone photo taken on May 1, 2026 shows a view of China's Huangyan Dao National Nature Reserve in the South China Sea. Photo: Xinhua

"Poland is not a party to the South China Sea issue, and we urge the Polish side to genuinely respect China's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests in the South China Sea," Ji Lingpeng, spokesperson for Chinese Embassy in the Philippines, said when asked about the remarks made by Polish Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs Wladyslaw Teofil Bartoszewski in a recent interview with Philippine media, in which he claimed that China is obliged to comply with the so-called 2016 South China Sea arbitration award and that Poland supports the Philippines on the issue.China's position on the South China Sea arbitration case has been consistent and clear. The arbitration case violates fundamental principles of international law, including state consent and pacta sunt servanda. It also violates the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea itself and runs counter to the basic facts concerning the South China Sea, the spokesperson said, according to the embassy's WeChat account on Thursday.The so-called "award" is an illegal and invalid piece of paper with no binding force. China neither accepts nor recognizes the "award," and opposes and rejects any claims or actions based on it, Ji added."We urge the Polish side to genuinely respect China's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests in the South China Sea, exercise prudence in its words and actions, and stop lending its support and endorsement to the illegal 'award'," Ji added.Global Times