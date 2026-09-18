Qingyuan seize bamboo shoots after confirming illegal sulfur fumigation shown in online videos

Chinese vlogger Yulie Qige holds two bamboo shoots allegedly fumigated illegally with sulfur. Photo: Screenshot from Tide News
Qingyuan's
market regulation bureau said a statement that it had immediately joined police
and agricultural authorities to investigate the sites after the videos surfaced
online.
Authorities are urgently tracing where the
affected bamboo shoots were distributed and conducting a citywide inspection of
procurement, processing and sales. The bureau pledged zero tolerance for
violations and thanked the media and the public for their scrutiny and support.
The response followed Chinese vloggers,
including Yulie Qige, posted videos on Friday, alleging that fresh bamboo
shoots were being transported to remote mountain gullies, fumigated with sulfur
in makeshift facilities and then loaded onto trucks, according to Tide News, a
Zhejiang-based news outlet. Yulie Qige had previously posted videos about
formaldehyde-treated cabbage in North China's Hebei Province.
Several videos alleged that the practice
was taking place in Qingyuan's
Qingcheng and Qingxin districts. According to the online accounts cited by Tide
News, trucks collected fresh shoots from places including Yingde before taking
them to sites near Jinxing village in Yuantan township, Qingcheng district, and
Xiajing village in Jintan township, Qingxin district, for fumigation.
Footage posted by vloggers showed a
rudimentary processing site sheltered only by a canopy, with woven bags and
plastic crates scattered around. Although the bamboo shoots undergoing
fumigation were tightly covered with tarpaulins, large amounts of white smoke
escaped.
"The smell was extremely pungent, and
my respiratory tract felt very irritated,"
the vlogger said in the video, according to Tide News.
At another site, a vlogger filmed workers
loading fumigated bamboo shoots onto a vehicle. Several vloggers also obtained
a bag of processed shoots, saying it gave off a pungent smell when opened. One
claimed that earlier testing had found sulfur dioxide residues of 4,860
milligrams per kilogram. The market regulation bureau's
statement did not provide testing results.
On Friday morning, a vlogger told Tide
News that he had reported both sites to local authorities and that police and
market regulators had arrived.
A staff member at the Yuantan township
government told Tide News that township officials, police and environmental
authorities were investigating and handling the matter at the scene.
The staff member said authorities had
received a tip shortly after 3 pm on Thursday and that environmental officials
had already visited the site once.
"What we saw at the scene was a
makeshift shed being used as an illegal processing site,"
the staff member said, adding that the site had been secured and some fumigated
bamboo shoots confiscated. The amount seized was not disclosed.
Global Times