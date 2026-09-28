Chinese FM releases bilingual video laying out historical legal basis for Taiwan’s status as part of China

The Way Home Photo: Screenshot from Chinese Foreign Ministry

China's Foreign Ministry on Monday released a bilingual video titled "The Way Home," laying out the historical and legal basis for Taiwan's status as an inalienable part of China, and reiterating that resolving the Taiwan question and realizing the complete reunification of China is "an unstoppable historical trend," and that any force obstructing China's reunification is doomed to fail.The video, which runs for more than four minutes, opens with Song of the Seven Sons and notes that Taiwan was a lost "pearl" of the East China Sea. "Once torn apart by foreign invasion; now separated by a strait due to the legacy of civil war. But none of this changes the fact that Taiwan has been part of China since ancient times, one root, one origin."It cites the 1943 Cairo Declaration, which stated clearly that all territories Japan stole from China, including Taiwan and Penghu, must be restored to China. The 1945 Potsdam Proclamation reaffirmed that the Cairo Declaration must be implemented.The video says with Japan's unconditional surrender and its pledge to faithfully implement the Potsdam provisions, the Chinese people's heroic struggle finally brought about Taiwan's recovery.This was a victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War. It marked China's resumption of the exercise of sovereignty over Taiwan, and a key legal proof that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China.It also cites UN General Assembly Resolution 2758 and states "There is only one China in the world. Taiwan's status as part of China was sealed."Calling resolving the Taiwan question and realizing the complete reunification of China is "an unstoppable historical trend," the video also warns that "No one should expect China to swallow the bitter fruit of seeing its own interests damaged. Anyone challenging the Chinese people's bottom line will face resolute response. Any force obstructing China's reunification is doomed to fail."The video appears intended to send a stern warning to external interfering forces and Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities against playing with fire on the Taiwan question, which is at the core of China's core interests, Zheng Jian, a professor at Xiamen University, told the Global Times on Monday.Zheng noted that the video sends a stern warning to the DPP authorities over their assertions and hype of so-called "undetermined status" for Taiwan, their misrepresentation of UN General Assembly Resolution 2758, and their distorted narratives of the postwar international order. It cautions the DPP against proceeding further down the dead-end path of "Taiwan independence."By invoking World War II era history, the video warns the DPP that the wartime legacy underpinning the postwar international order cannot be brushed aside and the DPP should not harbour illusions about relying on Japan or other external forces, said the expert."Voicing the just and legitimate position of China and the WWII anti-fascist alliance, it reaffirms the true essence of the post war international order while warning external forces bent on manipulating the Taiwan question and the separatist forces on the island," Zheng said.The video closes on a message of reunion: "The way home for Taiwan has always been there. And that day will come."