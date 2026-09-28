China offers a practical model for countries facing development and climate pressures

Illustration: VCG

2026 marks the commencement of China's 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-30), a pivotal phase in the nation's medium- to long-term development. A successful venture starts with a good plan and clear goals set. At this critical juncture, where a profound restructuring of the global order converges with a tipping point in the technological revolution, China's five-year plan is poised to inject momentum and certainty into global development, charting a steady course for the new journey ahead.In its "New Blueprint, New Opportunities" series, the Global Times () invites Nobel laureates in economics, former central bank governors, core decision-makers of international organizations and renowned economists from countries with diverse civilizations, different economic systems and stages of development to deeply analyze how the 15th Five-Year Plan will reshape the underlying logic of China's interaction with the world and to explore the "anchor of certainty" and "new paradigm of development" this plan offers to a turbulent world.In the 13th installment of the series, GT reporter Wang Wenwen spoke to Hisham Abu Bakr Metwally Mohamed (), first economist researcher at Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Trade and Industry, about the convergence of development interests between China and Egypt and how developing countries can draw on the 15th Five-Year Plan to build capacity.

Hisham Abu Bakr Metwally Mohamed Photo: Courtesy of Mohamed

China's 15th Five-Year Plan focuses on "high-quality development" and includes basic concepts that provide valuable insights to the countries of the Global South. One of the most important advantages of this plan is that it focuses on innovation based on technological self-sufficiency, as the plan raises scientific and technological innovation to a strategic level, with an emphasis on building "new quality productive forces" through leading areas such as AI, biotechnology and energy.This paves the way for the Global South countries to break the Western monopoly on technology. For example, China's successful experience helps to share technologies such as 5G communications, new renewable energy and high-speed railways that have been introduced through the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) to bridge the technological gap and achieve independent industrial renaissance.Moreover, the plan emphasizes green transformation as an essential part of high-quality development. Thanks to the leading integrated industrial supply chain and cost benefits in the field of new energy (PV, wind and power batteries), China has achieved widespread and low-cost application of renewable energy globally. China is offering a practical model for Global South countries facing development and climate pressures. It shows that environmental protection and economic growth can reinforce each other, turning climate challenges into development opportunities.The strategic vision outlined in the 15th Five-Year Plan is of paramount importance to developing nations - and to Egypt specifically - amid rising global uncertainty. The plan incorporates focused development objectives that provide a roadmap for countries like Egypt to efficiently concentrate their resources and efforts.A key advantage of the plan is that it fosters stability and predictability; in times of uncertainty, a clear strategic plan helps stabilize the economy and society while enhancing predictability. This, in turn, reassures investors and stakeholders and drives economic growth.Egypt views the plan as a vehicle for capacity building, as it encompasses initiatives to develop infrastructure and human capital. Developing nations like Egypt can leverage these programs to strengthen their overall development capabilities.China has emerged as a leader in renewable energy and clean technologies, creating opportunities for deep and fruitful integration between Egypt and China across various industries. In the solar energy sector, both nations possess significant potential: China holds advanced manufacturing technology and equipment, while Egypt boasts the world's purest white sand. They can collaborate on the manufacturing and installation of solar panels, as well as on research and development in solar energy technologies.Regarding wind energy, cooperation on wind power projects, the development of wind farms and the exchange of expertise in wind turbine technology could prove highly beneficial.In the electric power sector, joint ventures in hydroelectric projects and the exchange of best practices regarding dam construction and water management offer promising avenues for collaboration, given the extensive experience both countries possess in dam building and hydroelectric power generation.As the world's second-largest economy, China plays a pivotal role in the BRICS bloc. It is a founding member alongside Brazil, Russia, India and South Africa. Its economic strength and influence make it a key player in fostering cooperation and coordination within the group. China often takes a leading role in significant areas such as infrastructure development, trade, investment and technological innovation.Since joining BRICS, Egypt has attached great importance to active participation in the bloc. Within this framework, China and Egypt can collaborate across various sectors, including trade, investment, infrastructure development, energy and technology exchange. For instance, the BRI offers opportunities for cooperation with Egypt on infrastructure projects, particularly in transport and energy. Furthermore, China can share its expertise in fields such as renewable energy, AI and sustainable development to support Egypt's economic growth and achieve its development goals.Overall, China's participation in BRICS serves as a platform to strengthen cooperation and partnerships with Egypt and other member states across various economic sectors. It also facilitates political coordination within global institutions - such as the UN, the IMF, the World Bank and the WTO, thereby contributing to mutual benefits and a more inclusive global economic system.: By 2030, the remarkable progress in economic and trade relations between China and Egypt is expected to continue.The deepening of cooperation between the two countries is likely to increase the volume of trade exchange, which reached $20.8 billion in 2025. Chinese investments and joint projects in various sectors have also reached new, higher and unprecedented levels.As for Egypt, these five years will be crucial in advancing Vision 2030 and its manufacturing goals. The development of infrastructure, industrial capabilities and technological advances is expected to see a strong boost, supported by closer relations with China. Chinese investments and expertise will have a pivotal role in supporting Egypt's manufacturing efforts, especially in sectors such as new energy, electric cars, infrastructure and new technology such as AI and space exploration.In general, the period leading up to 2030 is a more powerful and diversified economic relationship between China and Egypt, as the level of relations has risen since 2014 to the level of a comprehensive strategic partnership, which will benefit both countries in terms of economic growth, job creation and technology.