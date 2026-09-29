Head-of-state diplomacy enhances China-US ties

China-US cooperation Illustration: Chen Xia/GT
From September 23 to 25, Chinese President Xi Jinping paid a state visit to the US. During the visit, the two heads of state engaged in an in-depth exchange of views on building a constructive China-US relationship of strategic stability as well as major international and regional issues. Building on the progress made during their previous summit, they reached eight deliverables and understandings - a visit that can truly be described as highly fruitful.
First, in May 2026, the two heads of state reached a consensus on committing to building a constructive China-US relationship of strategic stability.
During this visit, they not only reaffirmed this consensus but also imbued this strategic positioning with richer implications - strategic stability must be "on the basis of respect, fairness and reciprocity."
This means that in the future, the two countries should, on the basis of mutual respect for each other's core interests and major concerns, respect each other's political and social systems and development paths. They should also engage in positive and constructive strategic competition on an equal footing to achieve mutually beneficial cooperation, rather than pursuing a zero-sum mindset that ultimately leads to conflicts and confrontation.
Second, the Taiwan question has always constituted a red line concerning China's core national interests. In his talks with US President Donald Trump, President Xi said China hoped the US side would adhere to the correct position of opposing "Taiwan independence." If the US side can handle the Taiwan question prudently in the future and work with China to contain and curb the "Taiwan independence" provocations, it would help remove the most critical and dangerous disruptive factor for China-US strategic cooperation and the development of bilateral relations.
Third, regarding economic and trade frictions between the two countries, particularly the "tariff war" that has yet to subside, China and the US have reached new joint arrangements. These include establishing and taking forward the Board of Trade under the China-US economic and trade consultation mechanism; setting up an agricultural working group; reaching an arrangement for a $30-billion reciprocal tariff reduction; and the extension of the outcomes of economic and trade consultations in Kuala Lumpur.
Such arrangements will also help prompt the US to reflect on the negative consequences of its frequent practice of politicizing and securitizing economic and trade issues, as well as its advocacy for "decoupling and severing supply chains" between the two countries.
Fourth, in the field of non-traditional security, the two countries have not only achieved significant results in recent years but will also continue to strengthen cooperation in the future. For example, as the two leading global powers in the field of AI, in response to the increasingly prominent issue of AI governance, both sides agreed on the establishment of the China-US AI Dialogue to exchange views on risks and benefits related to AI. This will not only help both sides jointly prevent the misuse and abuse of AI technology but will also provide an important public good for global AI governance.
Fifth, this summit has injected new vitality into social and cultural exchanges between the two countries. For example, the giant panda has long embodied and borne witness to the friendly sentiments between the two peoples, making a unique contribution to the development of China-US relations. The pair of giant pandas, Ping Ping and Fu Shuang, arrived in the US on Sunday, continuing the fine tradition of "panda diplomacy" between China and the US.
China-US relations are undoubtedly the most important and complex bilateral relationship in the world. Exploring the right way for China and the US to coexist through consultation and dialogue, successfully navigating the "Thucydides' Trap," and working together to address a series of global challenges are not only issues both countries face in common but also a task that must be accomplished.
The outcomes of this visit also demonstrate that, as two major powers with different histories, cultures and systems, China and the US will inevitably face numerous structural contradictions. While these contradictions and issues cannot be resolved overnight, as long as both sides genuinely embody respect, fairness and reciprocity, they can install "guardrails" for strategic competition, preserve space for communication to resolve differences, create conditions for pragmatic cooperation and achieve peaceful coexistence and mutual benefit. A positive, stable and constructive China-US relationship will not only bring greater well-being to the people of both countries but also inject more certainty and positive energy into the world.The author is a professor and deputy director of the Center for American Studies at Fudan University. opinion@globaltimes.com.cn