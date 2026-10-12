China takes countermeasures against officials of Belize and Paraguay for egregious actions related to Taiwan region

China's Foreign Ministry

China's Foreign Ministry on Monday announced countermeasures against Belize's Foreign Minister Francis Fonseca and Paraguay's Minister of Information and Communication Technologies Gustavo Villate, including denying them a visa and banning their entry into China, including the Hong Kong and Macao SARs, in response to actions by certain anti-China politicians who have stubbornly supported their respective country's maintaining so-called "diplomatic ties" with China's Taiwan region and undermined China's core interests.The countermeasures also include freezing their movable and immovable assets and other property in China, and prohibiting Chinese organizations and individuals from conducting transactions or cooperation with them.China's Foreign Ministry said in two separate announcements on Monday that in recent years, certain anti-China politicians in Belize and Paraguay, driven by their selfish interests, have stubbornly supported their countries maintaining so-called "diplomatic ties" with China's Taiwan region, and taken a series of egregious actions and made remarks on China-related issues that have undermined China's core interests.The countermeasures were taken in accordance with the Law of the People's Republic of China on Countering Foreign Sanctions, in order to safeguard China's sovereignty, security and development interests and oppose "Taiwan independence" separatist activities, according to the Foreign Ministry.The decision shall take effect on Monday.Global Times