Certain politicians serve as pawns of Taiwan authorities seeking 'independence' by relying on external forces: FM spokesperson on countermeasures against Paraguayan and Belizean ministers

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The Taiwan question is a major issue of principle concerning China's sovereignty and national reunification, representing the core of China's core interests, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a press briefing on Monday, following China's countermeasures against Paraguayan and Belizean ministers over their "egregious remarks and actions" regarding the Taiwan question.Certain politicians from Paraguay and Belize have acted as pawns for the Taiwan authorities, which seek "independence" by relying on external forces, said Mao. They made illicit visits to Taiwan and received Taiwan separatist figures, gravely interfering in China's internal affairs. They spread disinformation about alleged Chinese cyberattacks and smeared China, creating grave adverse international repercussions, the spokesperson said.In response to such misconduct, China has issued a Foreign Ministry order announcing countermeasures in accordance with the Anti-Foreign Sanctions Law of the People's Republic of China, to impose penalties on the individuals concerned and deter others from following suit, the spokesperson added.According to Chinese Foreign Ministry's announcement earlier on Monday, Gustavo Emigdio Villate Samaniego, Paraguay's minister of information and communication technologies, and Francis Fonseca, Belize's minister for foreign affairs, foreign trade, education, culture, science and technology, are denied visas or entry into China, including its Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions, according to the ministry.All organizations and individuals within China shall be prohibited from engaging in transaction, cooperation and other activities with them, the ministry added.Global Times