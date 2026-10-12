China seriously concerned over attack on Riyadh Airport, urges restraint, dialogue: FM

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning

When asked about the attack on Riyadh Airport, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Monday that China is seriously concerned about the significant casualties caused by the attack and the escalation of the conflict.China consistently opposes attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure, and urges the parties concerned to avoid actions that could further escalate regional tensions, resolve differences and disputes through dialogue and negotiations, and work toward achieving peace and stability in the region at an early date, the spokesperson said.Global Times