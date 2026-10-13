China opposes attempts to smear China over cybersecurity issues: FM on US claim of China-linked hacking of Fiji network

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning

Commenting on a claim by the US Embassy in Fiji that a China-linked hacking group compromised a network in Fiji, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Tuesday that "I am not aware of the specific details. But what I can tell you is that China has always firmly opposed and cracked down on hacking activities in accordance with the law. At the same time, we oppose attempts to smear China under the pretext of cybersecurity issues."Global Times