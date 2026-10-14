CHINA / SOCIETY
HYROX postpones Shanghai event over venue issues following a Beijing race hygiene controversy
By Global Times Published: Oct 14, 2026 08:00 PM
Joanna Wietrzyk of Australia in action during the Hyrox Beijing event at National Speed Skating Oval on September 12, 2026 in Beijing, China. Photo: VCG

Joanna Wietrzyk of Australia in action during the HYROX Beijing event at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing, China, on September 12, 2026. Photo: VCG


Indoor fitness competition HYROX announced on Wednesday that its Shanghai event would be postponed because of unforeseen problems with venue arrangements. The indoor hybrid fitness endurance race had previously faced attention after a competitor experienced a bowel incident mid-race at HYROX Beijing.

The HYROX Shanghai event, originally scheduled for October 31 to November 1, 2026, will be postponed, the organizer said on its official Sina Weibo account. The venue will remain unchanged. 

All purchased race entries and spectator tickets will automatically be transferred to the rescheduled event dates. Those unable to attend the rescheduled event may apply for a full refund, the organizer said. 

The HYROX China organizing committee apologized to athletes and spectators for postponing the Shanghai event, acknowledging that the decision had disrupted their training and travel plans. 

On September 12, Australian athlete Joanna Wietrzyk experienced bowel incontinence during the women’s pro race at the HYROX Beijing event, held at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing. She continued competing and won the women’s pro race. 

The incident sparked online criticism over its impact on racecourse hygiene, as well as questions about the organizers’ sanitation measures and on-site management. 

Several athletes withdrew from the HYROX Shanghai event following the bowel incontinence controversy at the Beijing event, citing concerns over hygiene and safety at future races. Some withdrawing athletes filed lawsuits over refund processing fees, Chao News, a media outlet under Zhejiang Daily, reported in September. 

Global Times
RELATED ARTICLES
Australian athlete apologizes after mid-race bowel incident at Hyrox Beijing as organizer offers refunds

Australian athlete Joanna Wietrzyk publicly apologized on Thursday after a mid-race bowel incident at the Hyrox Beijing event ...

Hyrox offers refunds to participants after mid-race bowel accident sparks hygiene row

​Indoor fitness racing organizer Hyrox has offered full refunds to participants affected by an incident at its Beijing ...

Hyrox vows bans for online abuse after course contamination scandal draws heated discussion on hygiene, responsibilities

Indoor fitness competition Hyrox has vowed to ban anyone who threatens or encourages harm against athletes after a ...

Hyrox China submits rule revision proposal to HQ after athlete’s hygiene incident

In response to an incident where a competitor defecated while competing, Hyrox China issued a statement on Monday ...

HYROX organizer disinfects course after female athlete suffers severe fecal incontinence mid-race at Beijing competition

The organizer of HYROX, a global indoor fitness race, issued a statement on Saturday night confirming that a ...