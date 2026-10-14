HYROX postpones Shanghai event over venue issues following a Beijing race hygiene controversy

Joanna Wietrzyk of Australia in action during the HYROX Beijing event at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing, China, on September 12, 2026. Photo: VCG

Indoor fitness competition HYROX announced on Wednesday that its Shanghai event would be postponed because of unforeseen problems with venue arrangements. The indoor hybrid fitness endurance race had previously faced attention after a competitor experienced a bowel incident mid-race at HYROX Beijing.The HYROX Shanghai event, originally scheduled for October 31 to November 1, 2026, will be postponed, the organizer said on its official Sina Weibo account. The venue will remain unchanged.All purchased race entries and spectator tickets will automatically be transferred to the rescheduled event dates. Those unable to attend the rescheduled event may apply for a full refund, the organizer said.The HYROX China organizing committee apologized to athletes and spectators for postponing the Shanghai event, acknowledging that the decision had disrupted their training and travel plans.On September 12, Australian athlete Joanna Wietrzyk experienced bowel incontinence during the women’s pro race at the HYROX Beijing event, held at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing. She continued competing and won the women’s pro race.The incident sparked online criticism over its impact on racecourse hygiene, as well as questions about the organizers’ sanitation measures and on-site management.Several athletes withdrew from the HYROX Shanghai event following the bowel incontinence controversy at the Beijing event, citing concerns over hygiene and safety at future races. Some withdrawing athletes filed lawsuits over refund processing fees, Chao News, a media outlet under Zhejiang Daily, reported in September.Global Times