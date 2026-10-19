CHINA / DIPLOMACY
China firmly opposes malicious attempts by certain Philippine individuals to hype up China-related issues: FM
By Global Times Published: Oct 19, 2026 03:59 PM
Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning


Improving and developing China-Philippines relations serves the common interests of both countries, meanwhile, we firmly oppose malicious attempts by certain individuals in the Philippines to hype up China-related issues and undermine bilateral relations, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Monday. 

The spokesperson's remarks were made when asked to comment on that the Philippine Foreign Ministry had summoned the Chinese ambassador on Monday over his comments last week that China could easily win in a conflict with the Philippines. Several Philippine senators subsequently called for the ambassador's expulsion.

"The Philippine side should take concrete steps to rein in the irresponsible words and deeds of certain politicians," Mao noted. 

Global Times 


RELATED ARTICLES
China opposes attempts to smear China over cybersecurity issues: FM on US claim of China-linked hacking of Fiji network

Commenting on a claim by the US Embassy in Fiji that a China-linked hacking group compromised a network ...

China seriously concerned over attack on Riyadh Airport, urges restraint, dialogue: FM

When asked about the attack on Riyadh Airport, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Monday that ...

Chinese FM slams US State Department's claim regarding China's activities in waters east of China's Taiwan island

China has repeatedly made its position clear. China has an exclusive economic zone and continental shelf in waters ...