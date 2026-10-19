China firmly opposes malicious attempts by certain Philippine individuals to hype up China-related issues: FM

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning

Improving and developing China-Philippines relations serves the common interests of both countries, meanwhile, we firmly oppose malicious attempts by certain individuals in the Philippines to hype up China-related issues and undermine bilateral relations, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Monday.The spokesperson's remarks were made when asked to comment on that the Philippine Foreign Ministry had summoned the Chinese ambassador on Monday over his comments last week that China could easily win in a conflict with the Philippines. Several Philippine senators subsequently called for the ambassador's expulsion."The Philippine side should take concrete steps to rein in the irresponsible words and deeds of certain politicians," Mao noted.Global Times