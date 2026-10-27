CHINA / DIPLOMACY
China expresses strong dissatisfaction, grave concern over UK border authorities' excessive law enforcement against Chinese nationals
By Global Times Published: Oct 27, 2026 03:59 PM
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun


China has expressed strong dissatisfaction and grave concern over arbitrary and excessive law enforcement by British police, after receiving multiple reports of Chinese nationals being detained and questioned for prolonged periods by UK border enforcement officers and having their mobile phones and other electronic devices seized, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said at a regular press conference on Tuesday.

Guo made the remarks in response to a question about a recent safety advisory issued by the Chinese Embassy in the UK concerning entry and exit inspections of Chinese nationals by British authorities.

China has lodged solemn representations with the UK and will make every effort to safeguard the personal safety and legitimate rights and interests of Chinese nationals, Guo said.

The spokesperson also reminded Chinese citizens planning to travel to the UK to carefully read the advisory issued by the Chinese Embassy to avoid inconvenience and losses.

Global Times 


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