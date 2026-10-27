Chinese Football Association demands formal apology from Mbappé, Real Madrid over inappropriate China-related remarks

Kylian Mbappé of Real Madrid reacts during the match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid at Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain on October 25, 2026. Photo: VCG

The Chinese Football Association (CFA) lodged serious representations with Spanish club Real Madrid, demanding a formal public apology from both French football player Kylian Mbappé and the club, after Mbappé made inappropriate remarks concerning China, CFA said in a post on its official Sina Weibo account on Tuesday.The CFA firmly opposes any remarks that hurt the feelings of the Chinese people, stressing that internationally renowned athletes in particular should respect fundamental boundaries, speak rationally and cherish their public influence.The association said it will make full use of international multilateral exchange platforms to advocate principles of mutual respect in international football exchanges and jointly promote the healthy development of the sport and mutual learning among civilizations.After Mbappé's erroneous remarks about China in an interview sparked widespread criticism, some Chinese companies have terminated their cooperation with the footballer and media platforms have taken out content related to him.Following the strong backlash, Mbappé issued an apology on Tuesday in French, Chinese and English, and Spanish football's top flight, LaLiga, has also apologized. Football club Real Madrid has not responded to the Global Times' inquiry.Global Times