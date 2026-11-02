Chinese FM urges relevant parties to stick to political settlement of Korean Peninsula issue following DPRK cluster-bomb warhead test

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning

China has noted relevant reports and has also noted that the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) has recently repeatedly stated its position on military moves by the US, South Korea and Japan, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a regular press conference on Monday.Mao made the remarks in response to a media inquiry about a test conducted by the Missile Administration of DPRK on Saturday. DPRK tested a cluster-bomb warhead to be tipped on tactical ballistic missiles, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Sunday as cited by Xinhua.The DPRK Missile Administration conducted the test to assess the combat adaptability and power of what was called the "major weapon system," the report said.We hope relevant parties will face up to the root causes of the Korean Peninsula issue, stick to the general direction of political settlement, and make efforts to ease tensions and maintain regional peace and stability, Mao said.Global Times