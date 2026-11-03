PNG artillery shell scare turns out to be a shell-shaped wine bottle, Chinese Embassy says

The suspected military artillery shell is actually a shell-shaped wine bottle, the Chinese Embassy in Papua New Guinea said on November 3, 2026. Photo: Screenshot from a Post-Courier report

The Chinese Embassy in Papua New Guinea (PNG) said on Tuesday that an object reportedly intercepted at a Port Moresby facility as a suspected military artillery shell from China was in fact a shell-shaped wine bottle, citing information from the company involved and an on-site verification. The embassy said it was awaiting the official findings of an investigation by local police."According to the company involved and following an on-site verification, the object in question-reported as an 'artillery shell' is in fact a shell-shaped wine bottle. It poses no danger at all. The Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary (RPNGC) has been kept fully updated on these developments," according to a comment posted on the official page of the Chinese Embassy.The embassy stressed China's strict firearm control laws and regulations, saying that the alleged smuggling of an illegal military-grade artillery shell from China to PNG was virtually impossible."With homicide, criminal offense, and gun violence rates among the lowest in the world, China is widely recognized as one of the safest countries globally. China enforces some of the world's strictest firearm control laws and regulations. Therefore, it is virtually impossible for an illegal military-grade artillery shell to be smuggled out of China to PNG," the statement said."The Chinese Government consistently requires Chinese citizens and enterprises overseas to strictly abide by local laws and regulations, and to refrain from any illegal activities. Furthermore, we actively encourage our citizens and companies to fulfill their social responsibilities, give back to local communities, and make positive contributions to PNG's economic and social development as well as to broader China-PNG cooperation," the embassy said.The embassy's comment came after local media reported that PNG police had launched an investigation into a suspected artillery projectile discovered recently.According to an earlier report from PNG media outlet Post-Courier on October 30, a suspected artillery projectile had been discovered among building materials inside a container at a construction site, prompting a joint operation by local police and the PNG Defence Force. In a follow-up report on October 31, the newspaper said police had dismissed speculation that the object was merely a dummy, stressing that its nature had yet to be determined by explosives experts.Global Times