China urges G7 to ‘focus on its own business’ as G7 foreign ministers hype Taiwan question in statement

The logo of G7 Photo: VCG

G7 foreign ministers, in a joint declaration issued late on Wednesday, once again hyped up China's activities in the waters east of Taiwan island, claiming the activities threaten regional stability and freedom of navigation. The move later prompted a response from the Chinese side, which said on Thursday that the statement disregarded facts and urged the G7 to "focus on its own business."The declaration, issued following their meeting in Paris on November 9-10, also expressed so-called support for Taiwan's "meaningful participation in international organizations.""We have taken note of this joint declaration," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Thursday, noting that China's position on Taiwan and other issues is consistent, clear, justified and above-board.The statement you mentioned disregards facts, grossly interferes in China's internal affairs and maliciously smears China, while turning a blind eye to China's contribution to world peace, stability and development, Mao said.Mao said during the press conference that there is no truth in the assertions, which serves as further proof that the G7 is an ideological group with entrenched Cold War mentality and stuck in the rut of bloc politics."In no way can such a grouping represent the international community. The G7 should focus on its own business, step up to its responsibilities, and play a positive role in tackling the pressing challenges of our times and enhancing international solidarity," the spokesperson added.A Reuters report said on Thursday that while the US, Britain, France and Germany have all previously ⁠expressed their concern about China's actions off Taiwan's east coast, the G7 statement is the "strongest unified expression of concern to date about the Chinese activities."The spokesperson previously responded to a question regarding China's maritime activities off Taiwan island's east coast in October, saying that China has an exclusive economic zone and continental shelf in waters east of the Taiwan island. It is fully within China's sovereign rights and jurisdiction, therefore legitimate, lawful and beyond reproach, for China to carry out activities in these waters, Mao continued."The party that instigates trouble and disrupts stability in this part of waters has never been the Chinese side," Mao also emphasized.The joint declaration of G7 foreign ministers also garnered coverage within the Taiwan region, with the island's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities seizing on it to express "sincere welcome and appreciation" on Thursday, according to Taiwan's CNA.In recent years, G7 members have each played up the Taiwan question for different reasons, said Dong Yifan, an associate research fellow at the Academy of International and Regional Studies, Beijing Language and Culture University.Japan uses it to advance its militarization ambitions, while the US views it through the lens of strategic competition with China, Dong said. "Certain European countries, meanwhile, seek to use the Taiwan question to shape transatlantic relations, particularly as China has recently approached an important juncture in multilateral diplomacy."While each member has its own agenda, their purpose of hyping the Taiwan question is to create a common adversary, Dong added. By playing up regional security issues, they are laying the political groundwork for potential moves toward alliance-building and expansion in the economic and military spheres, the expert said.