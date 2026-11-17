This photo taken on November 16, 2026 shows a view of Shenzhen, South China's Guangdong Province with APEC elements. China will hold the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Shenzhen from November 18 to 19. Photo: VCG

As the world's attention turns to APEC, Shenzhen has become a "social media sensation" dominating overseas social media feeds, and "ShenzhenTravel" has emerged as a new buzzword. A search for "Shenzhen" brings up drone-delivered milk tea, robot-staffed stores, palm-print payments and flying cars… Many Western media reports and vlogs on social media platforms have described Shenzhen as the "City of the Future" and an "advanced metropolis." Spanish political scholar Santiago Armesilla posted during his trip to Shenzhen that he hoped Spain could also enjoy the same level of prosperity as Shenzhen, striking a chord with many netizens. "I hope my country had its own Shenzhen" has become a catchphrase.From a small fishing village to one of China's most representative cities of new quality productive forces, Shenzhen offers a window into what Chinese modernization looks like - and foreign netizens are making many fresh discoveries there.An Egyptian travel blogger put it this way: Shenzhen blends futuristic technology into everyday life. A Silicon Valley investor also shared his glowing impressions of the city: smooth metro and train connections, clean and quiet streets, excellent air quality, beautiful and well-maintained parks, convenient electronic payments, and very friendly locals. He said, "Overall, I'm truly amazed. Shenzhen is an extraordinary city. The way everything is built and organized is truly remarkable."Foreign visitors to Shenzhen not only experience the speed and vitality of China's rapid development but also witness the lessons and opportunities that China's development offers the world. This is one of the reasons why the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting will be held in Shenzhen this year.On the eve of APEC-related events, a delegation led by Mexico's Secretary of Environment and Natural Resources Alicia Barcena, who had arrived in China ahead of schedule, conducted on-site visits along the Dasha River, Talent Park and the Honghu Water Purification Plant. She highly praised Shenzhen as a model for river restoration and ecosystem rehabilitation, and expressed hope to bring Shenzhen's experience back to Mexico. "We have three very long rivers. By applying these Chinese experiences, we can solve problems for millions of people," she said.The aspirations expressed by foreign netizens that "I hope my country had its own Shenzhen" represent not only an affirmation of the Chinese governance embodied by the city of Shenzhen but also a yearning for the shared values inherent in China's development path.As APEC brings Shenzhen to the attention of a wider audience, the global resonance sparked by the sentiment "I hope my country had its own Shenzhen" reflects a hope for a world of lasting peace, universal security, shared prosperity, openness and inclusiveness, and a clean and beautiful environment. Through its own development and contributions, China is working alongside its Asia-Pacific and global partners to fulfill this hope.