Photo: Global TimesEditor's Note:
The 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting is being held in Shenzhen from November 18 to 19.
This year marks the first time in 12 years that China is hosting the APEC meeting. "We are ready to work with all other parties to forge ahead with resolve, jointly build an Asia-Pacific community, and bring prosperity for all in our region," Chinese President Xi Jinping said in a keynote speech on Wednesday at the APEC CEO Summit 2026 in Shenzhen.
As a leader in regional cooperation, a defender of multilateralism and a main engine of the world economy, China's hosting of this grand event fully demonstrates the responsibility of a major country. It will inject strong impetus into Asia-Pacific regional cooperation and provide greater certainty, stability and positive energy for global economic growth and international cooperation.
In the 31st installment of the special series "Decoding the Book of Xi Jinping: The Governance of China
," the Global Times, along with the People's Daily Overseas Edition, will explore the theme – “Building an Asia-Pacific Community to Prosper Together” - by inviting Chinese and foreign scholars, translators of the work, practitioners with firsthand experience, and overseas readers to share their perspectives.
Here are the stories:
1. Practitioners' Insights: From blueprints to the Asia-Pacific stage: How Shenzhen's innovators turn ideas into reality
2. Readers' Reflections: What Shenzhen's opening-up story reveals about China's key role in Asia-Pacific economic integration
3. Translators' Voices: China helps weave a greener Asia-Pacific by turning its development gains into shared opportunities: Thai scholar
Photo: Global Times