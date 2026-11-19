Chinese EV Illustration: Tang Tengfei/GT

Why is China's new energy vehicle (NEV) industry leading the world? Recently, Environmental Politics, a Western academic journal specializing in environmental politics, posted a research paper on an overseas social media platform titled "The political economy of China's electric vehicle transition: eco-authoritarianism and policy durability." The paper essentially seeks to explain how China has kept its NEV policy consistent over time, yet frames its findings through a loaded ideological label: "eco-authoritarianism."



The article's conclusion is candid: Coordination, consistency and market shaping - these three elements collectively underpin the policy's durability. The answers are obvious, yet some still insist on wrapping them in ideological language.



It simply borrows the "democracy-versus-authoritarianism" dichotomy of Western political science: Systems resembling the Western model are praised as "democratic," while those that differ are labeled "authoritarian" and viewed with suspicion. No matter how much data a Western study collects, if it starts from the assumption that only Western-style systems are "democratic," it will miss the real reasons why China's green industries have grown so fast and why its products are succeeding in markets around the world.



China's progress in green development cannot simply be dismissed as "authoritarianism." It rests on more concrete things: policies that respond to people's desire for a better environment; a governance system that can stick to long-term goals instead of being limited by election cycles; and a state that takes real responsibility for global environmental issues. These are the very factors that create the "policy continuity" Western scholars have noticed but misunderstood.



China's record offers concrete examples. Over the past decade, the country has rolled out major ecological initiatives, including fishing moratoriums, large‑scale ecological restoration and the "Three Zones and Four Belts" security‑barrier system. Carbon‑peaking and carbon‑neutrality goals have been embedded in its ecological agenda with clear phased targets. These are not short-term policy adjustments but sustained efforts requiring consistent implementation.



The results are increasingly visible. The concept that "lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets" has gained broad public recognition. In 2025, China remained the global leader in new photovoltaic installations. In the first half of 2026, coal-fired power's share of China's electricity generation fell below 50 percent for the first time, reaching 49.7 percent. In the first nine months of 2026, Chinese new-energy passenger vehicles accounted for 63 percent of the global total.



China's fast-growing green industries are bringing real benefits to the world by making the global shift to green energy more affordable. The contrast is clear: Industries labeled "authoritarian" are expanding, while those in the self-described "democratic" West are losing ground.



From solar panels and new-energy equipment to cars and machinery - the industries that once gave the West its industrial advantage - are losing their competitive edge. Instead of rethinking their industrial policies or seeking cooperation, some Western politicians are turning to restrictions and accusations. This kind of denial has also spread into academic research.



Some Western observers have begun to question the limitations of the conventional democracy-versus-authoritarianism framework. Francis Fukuyama, best known for his "End of History" thesis, has publicly acknowledged aspects of China's governance model as impressive, while expressing concerns over political decay in the US. Such reflections suggest that the binary is increasingly inadequate, even for the West's own governance troubles. Regrettably, such thinking remains in the minority. Ideological preconceptions cannot reverse industrial decline or resolve domestic governance challenges.



Looking more closely at Western politics and its partisan election system - once praised as the "standard model" of democracy - shows that it has not produced any real "democratic correction." Instead, problems that affect people's daily lives and national development have gone unresolved for years. Politics has drifted into performance, blame-shifting, short-term thinking, self-interest, and deadlock. The result is a weakening of the government's ability to get things done.



Meaningful academic dialogue should move beyond rigid ideological binaries and focus instead on objective, real‑world problems. Climate change pays no heed to political‑system labels; the atmosphere responds only to tangible emission‑reduction outcomes. Achievements in the green transition should not be viewed through an ideological lens. Only by setting aside value‑laden biases, confronting realities head‑on, and taking an objective look at China's development and the West's own troubles can we foster healthy competition among nations and advance mutual learning on governance practices.



The author is a lecturer in the Department of Diplomacy at the China Foreign Affairs University. opinion@globaltimes.com.cn