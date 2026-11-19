APEC cooperation. Illustration: Tang Tengfei/GT

In a keynote speech delivered by the Chinese leader at the APEC CEO Summit 2026 in Shenzhen, South China's Guangdong Province, on Wednesday, four proposals were put forward on how the region can prosper together. The Chinese leader called on APEC economies to uphold peace and stability, build bridges of opening up and cooperation, boost innovation to drive growth, and expand ways for mutual benefits and win-win outcomes. These proposals chart the course for Asia-Pacific cooperation and inject much-needed stability and positive energy into an increasingly uncertain world economy.Today, global economic growth faces multiple challenges. As one of the world's most dynamic economic regions, the Asia-Pacific also faces a critical choice about which direction to take. China's four proposals offer a clear response to the challenges of our times: The future of the Asia-Pacific should not be defined by isolation, protectionism or zero-sum competition, but by openness, transformation, mutual benefit and win-win cooperation.Peace and stability are prerequisites for prosperity and development in the Asia-Pacific. Looking back at the region's development over the past several decades, the Asia-Pacific region's remarkable achievements have been made possible by an overall stable external environment. Certain countries have repeatedly stoked bloc confrontation, securitized and weaponized economic and trade issues, and even sought to redraw regional economic boundaries along ideological lines, reshaping the regional economic landscape through geopolitics.Such practices do nothing to resolve practical differences. Instead, they risk undermining the foundations of cooperation that the Asia-Pacific has built over many years. Upholding the postwar international order, promoting an equal and orderly multipolar world and fostering universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization while resolving differences through dialogue and consultation, as well as addressing challenges through solidarity and cooperation, are essential to laying a solid foundation for lasting peace and stability in the region.Open cooperation is an important guarantee of economic growth in the Asia-Pacific. The development of APEC itself reflects a history of continuously deepening regional openness and cooperation. Measures such as "decoupling and severing supply chains" and building "small yards with high fences" may appear to preserve certain advantages in the short term, but in reality, they only increase development costs for all economies and weaken long-term growth momentum. China's commitment to upholding the multilateral trading system, with the World Trade Organization at its core and based on rules, as well as advancing the Free Trade Area of the Asia-Pacific, sends a clear message: The door to Asia-Pacific cooperation should open ever wider.Innovation and development are key drivers of the Asia-Pacific's future. AI is advancing rapidly and profoundly transforming modes of production and the global competitive landscape. With abundant innovation resources, extensive application scenarios and comprehensive industrial systems, the Asia-Pacific is well positioned to drive the next wave of economic growth. However, technological innovation should not become a tool for a handful of economies to monopolize development advantages, nor should it be constrained by artificially imposed barriers. Only through deeper technological exchanges, industrial collaboration, and the sharing of innovation outcomes can technological progress be translated into broader development benefits. Fostering an open, inclusive and collaborative innovation ecosystem in the Asia-Pacific will provide strong momentum for regional economic growth.Mutual benefit and win-win cooperation are the ultimate goals of economic and trade cooperation in the Asia-Pacific. Economies in the region differ in their levels of development, resource endowments and practical needs. Respecting diversity is essential to building consensus for cooperation. By adhering to a people-centered approach to development, strengthening economic and technological cooperation with developing economies, deepening collaboration in transportation, public health, energy and food security, improving connectivity, and narrowing the digital divide, the region can enable more businesses to access markets and allow more people to share in the benefits of development. This will further strengthen the social foundation of Asia-Pacific cooperation.China has always been an active participant in and a firm advocate of Asia-Pacific cooperation. China's pledge to provide global business communities with a super-sized open market, a promising land for development and an environment conducive to mutually reinforcing cooperation demonstrates its resolve to expand opening-up and deepen cooperation. It also reflects China's strategic resolve and sense of responsibility in promoting Asia-Pacific cooperation.Building an Asia-Pacific community is an inevitable choice that aligns with the broader trends of regional development. By collaborating together, the Asia-Pacific will be able to pool greater strength and write a new chapter of shared prosperity.The author is a research fellow at the Research Center on Building a Community with a Shared Future for Humanity. opinion@globaltimes.com.cn