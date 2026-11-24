AI Photo: VCG

A certain Western media outlet recently used "water-skier" as a metaphor for artificial intelligence (AI) competition between China and the US. In its analogy, the US is driving a speedboat while China rides a surfboard, propelled forward by the waves generated by the American vessel. If that were really the case, what would the US, as the speedboat operator, have to worry about? This metaphor betrays a sense of anxiety: What if the US is going to lose, or at least cannot win? What should it do? Is it time to resort to some underhanded tactics?There is no doubt that the competition has become more intense than Washington is accustomed to acknowledging. According to Stanford University's 2026 AI Index Report, as of March 2026, the lead held by the top US model over the Chinese model on one of the model arena leaderboards used in the report had narrowed to just 2.7 percent. Data compiled by J.P. Morgan Asset Management for September showed that Chinese-origin models now process more tokens than US-origin models on OpenRouter, a model aggregation platform. Of course, traffic on this platform reflects preferences in a particular market, and the US still maintains advantages in advanced computing power and certain frontier models. However, Chinese companies have already established significant competitiveness in open-weight models and low-cost deployment.Now ask anyone who has operated a water-skiing boat. Surfers typically use a rope to get up on their boards, then release it and ride the wave behind the boat. If the analogy holds, common sense tells us that even if the surfer sometimes appears to be moving quickly, they are ultimately incapable of overtaking the speedboat. Is the US really willing to believe that? Or does the US subconsciously recognize that China is not a surfer at all, but rather a Superman flying just above the sea, and that the so-called water-skier analogy is merely a form of self-deception and self-comfort before the US is systematically overtaken?Frankly speaking, the water-skiing analogy reflects an arrogance that is as misplaced as it is absurd. It essentially continues to fixate on so-called knowledge distillation before proposing a ridiculous solution: As long as the US simply lies down and does nothing, China will lose its momentum and never catch up. If it were really that simple, why wouldn't all American AI companies coordinate their efforts, lie down and sleep their days away?There is another deliberately concealed assumption underlying this narrative: It takes for granted that cutting-edge technologies can only originate in the West and that latecomers have no right to forge new paths through independent innovation and iteration. It deliberately conflates learning from others and open-source sharing with "theft," forcibly portraying the normal flow of knowledge within the global technology ecosystem as a one-way act of plunder.This mind-set has long since departed from technology itself and become a geopolitical instrument. Even when Chinese teams publish extensive research papers, release model weights and fully disclose their training approaches, every substantial engineering breakthrough can be casually dismissed through this biased lens. This narrative refuses to acknowledge that today's AI competition is no longer a linear relay race originating from a single source, but a process of innovation emerging from multiple centers.The notion of "water-skier" is permeated by a form of Western-centrism tinged with racial prejudice. It struggles to acknowledge that a non-Western country can achieve its own breakthroughs in cutting-edge technology through the ingenuity of its engineers, the organizational capabilities of its companies and market competition. When China's performance exceeds expectations, "cheating" and "unfair competition" become ready-made explanations.Instead, the US could have been asking why some developers prefer models they can deploy independently, and why certain Chinese teams can meet customer needs at lower costs. By attributing every advance made by a competitor to copying, the US conveniently avoids confronting these questions about its own competitiveness.Drawing on Jürgen Habermas's analysis of public communication, when public discourse is increasingly driven by predetermined conclusions, society loses its ability to revise its judgments in light of the facts. This is precisely the kind of symptom that a declining hegemonic power is prone to exhibit.The US still possesses powerful research institutions, abundant capital and considerable technological talent. But when it must belittle its competitors to sustain its belief in its own leadership, the lament of a loser has already begun to sound.A country that is genuinely confident in its own innovative capabilities should abandon such manifestations of collective psychological dysfunction as soon as possible and return to the right path. It should have the courage to recognize its competitors' strengths and to ask itself what it can learn from them.The author is a director of the International Research Institute of Global Cyberspace Governance at Fudan University. opinion@globaltimes.com.cn